Ghoulish greetings!

New Content

Added additional Oui-oui board hints, including a hint about the tiara.



Added a brand new hiding location in the basement cellar.



Bug Fixes

Re-exported higher resolution versions of some of the animations.



The mini-games will now pause when the settings or pause menu are opened.



Fixed a bug where the journal would show 3 notes when there were only 2 to find.



Faded out the sanity meter when in the mansion foyer so that all the portraits are visible.



Fixed a bug where Lydia wasn't showing up immediately after finishing her requirements.



Reduced the size of one of the notes on Lydia's floor.



Disabled the settings button from being clickable when the pause menu is open.



Other

We changed the way the story elements are chained together. This shouldn't result in any noticeable in-game changes, except for it maybe taking a few extra moves to have a ghost appear. This makes adding additional content easier for us.



Added a sparkle effect to one of the peep holes.



I hope you're having a great weekend so far. We really appreciate you trying out Soul Mates, and we've put together our first patch addressing some of the feedback we've received so far. This patch includes:We'll be putting together a beta branch soon so that we can test even more content soon! Artist Panda is also putting together a road map to share our upcoming progress. We'll have more to share soon! Sincerely,Programmer Panda