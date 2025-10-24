 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20535432 Edited 24 October 2025 – 21:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 New Update is LIVE!
After weeks of hard work, the latest update is finally here!

🔥 Major Changes:

  • Improved graphics – smoother visuals and better effects.

  • Battle Arena overhaul – more intense, more balanced, more fun.

  • Added an alternative bad ending.

  • New game mode: Light Years SuperKill

    • Enemies you defeat now drop revenge bullets that fly toward the player.

    • On a perfect chain, all revenge bullets are converted into green orbs.

    • Use the Secondary Weapon Change button (Right +) to activate a 2-second dodge:

      • You’re completely immune during the dodge.

      • Your bullets deal +80% damage while dodging!

    • Note: Enemies killed by burst damage won’t spawn revenge bullets.

    • Each dodge costs 100 orbs — so kill fast, collect orbs, and time your dodges wisely!

⚖️ Other Improvements:

  • Rebalanced gameplay for smoother difficulty progression.

  • Tons of small tweaks and bug fixes.

