🚀 New Update is LIVE!
After weeks of hard work, the latest update is finally here!
🔥 Major Changes:
Improved graphics – smoother visuals and better effects.
Battle Arena overhaul – more intense, more balanced, more fun.
Added an alternative bad ending.
New game mode: Light Years SuperKill
Enemies you defeat now drop revenge bullets that fly toward the player.
On a perfect chain, all revenge bullets are converted into green orbs.
Use the Secondary Weapon Change button (Right +) to activate a 2-second dodge:
You’re completely immune during the dodge.
Your bullets deal +80% damage while dodging!
Note: Enemies killed by burst damage won’t spawn revenge bullets.
Each dodge costs 100 orbs — so kill fast, collect orbs, and time your dodges wisely!
⚖️ Other Improvements:
Rebalanced gameplay for smoother difficulty progression.
Tons of small tweaks and bug fixes.
Changed files in this update