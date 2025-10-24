Hello-ween, Typers,



It’s that time of year! 🎃 But before your festivities commence next week, we have a gory, blood-spattered update for you.



This is our biggest update yet… we hope you enjoy it 🩸





Welcome to Lotus City

Another old VHS tape has been dug up from the back of Fessler’s shelf…



In a brand new level – Ghosts of Lotus City – the Shutterhouse Crew are drawn into a haunting dream of a faraway city. Navigate twisted alleys and shadowy gardens – and make sure you don’t nod off.

Chinese and Portuguese Full Support!

The entire game, including all typing gameplay and narrative content, has been translated into Chinese (Simplified) and Portuguese (Brazilian).



To play in your preferred language enter the Settings menu and select it from the Language drop-down menu.



This was an ambitious task, so please inform us of any feedback you have!



Many more languages are coming soon, stay tuned.





A Bloody Banquet of 20+ New Items

From coffee to eggs, whiskey sours to jagerschnitzel – a buffet of delicious new foodstuffs have emerged from the nightmare, allowing you to cook up a storm while you smash monsters. These new edible goodies will also provide a raft of temporary benefits for your chosen character, from healing them over time to improving their abilities.

New Horde level - Tundra!

The horde has finally descended upon The Cryonic Zone. Storm into the blizzard… if you dare.





Voices in the Fog…

Our characters have always had something to say – but now you can hear them, with the addition of memorable Quotes in each level.





A horrific host of other changes…

A new monster…



Tweaked perks for some characters



Better props throughout all levels



A new room on The Cryonic Zone



Improvements to the English word bank



And more…



Only with YOUR support can we make these features perfect, so please make your voice heard by joining our community on the Steam Discussion boards or our Official Blood Typers Discord.

Keep on typing on,

The Outer Brain Team