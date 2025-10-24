🚨 Lost Life Origins Progress Report. 🚨



📈 (13.12.24-24.10.25) 📆





(Steam - v20)

▪ Unreal Engine 5.6.1



🛠 Updated engine to the 5.6.1 version.

🛠 Huge optimization, stability improvements.

(On my machine I get 30-40 FPS boost, but it may vary on different setups)

(Disabling Nanite may give another 10-20 FPS boost if needed)

🛠 Completely reworked outdated locations like School, Hospital, Police Station and Mansion.

🛠 Improved many outdoor locations.

🛠 Upgraded almost all the buildings in the game for better look and performance.

🛠 Updated Mundus Glaciei to better match changes to Act-1.

🛠 Again… new Foliage for better look and performance.

🛠 Better fog and light in some areas.

🛠 Removed some duplicate music tracks.

🛠 Removed and replaced tons of assets to save disc space and improve performance. (Size of the game went from ~7.20GB to ~6.15GB)

🛠 Lots of texture optimization. (Saves a lot of video memory)

🛠 Expanded some locations.

🛠 Better material physical properties for SFX and VFX.

🛠 Fixed some sound attenuation. (Distance from where you can hear some of the sounds)

🛠 New loading screens.

🛠 Improved Act 1, Act 2 and Act 3 loadings.

🛠 Improved HLOD for better performance and look.

🛠 Improved landscape material.

🛠 Removed some bug fix toggles for speed runners, because some locations got complete overhaul.

🛠 Couple new Points of interest and hidden events.





❗ Old SAVES should be working, but project got some renames, so save location is different now. (but you can move them manually, here is an example :

From

C:\\Users\\***\\AppData\\Local\\LostLife_Origins_UE5\\Saved

To

C:\\Users\\***\\AppData\\Local\\LostLife_Origins\\Saved )



❗ Issue when players see how assets get loaded in when game loads in still persist, and I'm currently having no fix for that. (Fast SSD and RAM or disabling Nanite will help make it less noticeable)



❗Another issue is that when you start to run out of video memory, some textures will be blurry.



❗DEMO will be updated after I make sure all locations are working as intended. So in the meanwhile, if you want to compare graphical upgrade and performance difference, go for it.



📋 Next on the list :

▪ Bug fix, quality improvements... and polishing.

▪ Adding new soundtracks.



🍞 I apologize for the long wait, but improvements made over this year are really huge, but not everything got to the patch note.



🍞 My current goal will be to make sure all levels are working correctly, and to make the game as stable as possible.

❗If you find any broken assets, bugs or anything else that need fixing, please report them ASAP.

(Discord will be the best place for it, but you also can do it on Steam)



https://discord.gg/nZxZQ9sCVr





🍞 After that I will start complete rework of user interface (like inventory, menus, settings, etc. ) , movement, combat, AI and other game mechanics with multiplayer support in mind.



And as always, thank you all for your support! 🙇‍♂️