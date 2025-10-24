 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20535247 Edited 24 October 2025 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for Build 1.1.0

Most of the work I did was on the fishing game! but I think it is too buggy to release, so mostly small QOL updates.

Robot Invasion

  • Changed the intensity increase from 60 secs to 40 secs for a faster feel

  • Increased the shuriken rotation

  • Added Winnable Coins and Display

  • Improved movement

  • Added Robot Death Sounds and Animations

    Ant Picnic

  • Added winnable coins and display

  • Improved Ant behaviour

    Disc Targets

  • Added winnable coins and display

  • Changed the Disc breaking sound

    General

  • Added Log Hit Sound

  • Added Boss Hit Sound

  • Adjusted Sound Volumes

  • Changed Coin Pick-up Sound

  • Changed Shop Sign Sounds

Changed files in this update

