Patch Notes for Build 1.1.0
Most of the work I did was on the fishing game! but I think it is too buggy to release, so mostly small QOL updates.
Robot Invasion
Changed the intensity increase from 60 secs to 40 secs for a faster feel
Increased the shuriken rotation
Added Winnable Coins and Display
Improved movement
Added Robot Death Sounds and Animations
Ant Picnic
Added winnable coins and display
Improved Ant behaviour
Disc Targets
Added winnable coins and display
Changed the Disc breaking sound
General
Added Log Hit Sound
Added Boss Hit Sound
Adjusted Sound Volumes
Changed Coin Pick-up Sound
Changed Shop Sign Sounds
