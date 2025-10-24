A small bug fixing patch to address some issues that were reported!

Fixed Bard Random event didn't spend Gold if you chose that option. It incorrectly spent mana, which makes no sense when you are in shops.

Fixed bug with scrolling not working in the discard pile

Fixed bug with incorrect description for the Help Civilians optional quest. It now correctly says 3 instead of 5 which was the case in a previous patch.

Balance change

UNSTABLE cards are also now immediately removed from your deck (They no longer go into the discard pile to be removed at the end of the level). So you can no longer play them and then move them back to your draw deck.

The next patch will be a content patch and will come early next week and include some new cards, a few enemies, some artifacts and quests.

Feel free to report any bugs, issues or any feedback, it's much appreciated!