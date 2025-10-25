 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20535003 Edited 25 October 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Add our bunker help our turret/anti-air defense enemy patriot‘s suicide attack。
增加地堡，帮助我方炮塔/防空塔抵抗敌方爱国者自杀式攻击。
2. Add enemy cannon to destroy bunker.(Now, lack fire ation）
增加加农炮专用击毁地堡。（目前还缺开火动作）
3. Modify some condition cause lag.
修正一些情况引起延迟。

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3924011
