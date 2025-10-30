This week, we’re expanding the Rustic Decoration Set with two new items, the Rustic Lamp and Rustic Wall Shelf, perfect for adding more detail to your base.
We also are previewing some aspects of an upcoming tamable creature, the raptor, which will be part of our next big expansion.
As a small preview of what’s coming next week, we’ll be introducing the Stone Brick Fireplace.
Notable Improvements:
- Improved the dropping item logic to take into account mesh sizes and origins to help prevent dropped items from falling through the world in many cases.
- Adjusted the Biofuel lamp in world collision so it can be dropped and stay in place rather than having unintended movement.
- Fixed electricity connection point on Electric Deep Mining Drill being at the base of the drill, added supporting lights/emissive for active state, sped up animation
This Week: New Rustic Lamp & Shelf
This week, we’re adding two new items to the Rustic Decoration Set, the Rustic Lamp and Rustic Wall Shelf. Both items can be unlocked through the Rustic Decoration Set on the Tier 2 Tech Tree and are crafted at the Decorations Bench.
These additions help round out the Rustic Set, giving players more options to personalize and add detail to their bases with warm lighting and extra storage or display space.
We’re always looking for new ideas to expand this set further - if you have suggestions for future Rustic-themed items, let us know in the comments below.
Upcoming Creature: The Raptor
As we work on our next major expansion alongside our usual weekly updates, you may notice that some updates feel smaller - this is because we’re saving a lot of content for what’s coming. While we can’t share all the details just yet, we wanted to give you a sneak peek at something exciting.
Today, we introduce a new creature type: the Raptor. These aggressive hunters can quickly take down prospectors who aren’t prepared. However, if you’re lucky, you might discover a juvenile in the wild - and raise it into your own fierce companion.
Next Week: Stone Brick Fireplaces
Continuing our trend of adding alternate versions of existing items, we’ll be introducing the Stone Brick Fireplace next week. This fireplace offers the same functionality as the existing models but adds a distinct stone aesthetic to enhance the look of your base.
Your support makes these updates possible.
Changelog 2.3.15.143810
New Content
Details
- Unlocking Rustic Wall Shelf and Rustic Wood Lamp
Fixed
Details
- Change Biofuel Lamp dropped mesh to have simpler collision without constraints so that it doesn't move/rotate after landing. Updated Drop function on PlayerCharacter to account better for meshes without centred pivots to help prevent them falling through the world when dropped
- Clarify how to use water purification tablets in item description
- Fixed interaction text showing 'Provide Mount Water' when interacting with objects that aren't mounts, genercize down to Provide Water to work in all contexts. Removed duplicate input info on FocusedItemInfo widget
Future Content
Details
- Adding TPS announcement that better fits its purpose. many adjustments and markouts of VO redos etc
- Added DT rows, stats, curves, corpse for Abomination
- Disabled shadow casting on Irradiated Prospector lights
- Correctly named and removed DNT on Irradiated Prospector & Abomination itemable, stat rows
- Small adjustments to radiation sickness spawn audio rate and adding uranium audio to the non harvestable radiation ground nodes that was removed when collection was changed to the usual looking node
- Correct Kill XP event on Yeti experience component
- Impassable and cave work
- Adjustments to dialogue placement within quests to match mission changes in M1
- ELY3 - Adding new search area within the geothermal location showing where the lab is
- ELY3 - Adding new quest markers and queries for the search area
- ELY3 - Adding new map icon to mark the Lab on the map after you have found it within the search area
- ELY2 - Fixing the Quest so it kicks off from the beginning instead of 1/2 way through
- ELY2 - Creating new LAB at the end of the quest
- ELY2 - Shifting Drone Spawner Location to be in the canyon instead of on top of the building
- ELY2 - Removing Use of ECHO Device in Story Mission 2
- ELY2 - Adding Objective Steps which traveses the play through a few regions to the volcanic and LAB-02
- ELY2 - Adding base class for Travel quests with map icons which clear the map icons when the quest is complete
- ELY2 - Adding Map Markers for the New Guided pathway
- ELY1 - Adjusting Name / Beacon / ECHO / Hightlightable and Quest Steps to Say EDEN Waypoint Beacon
- Adjusting Synthetics Armor to have low resist and very height health regen
- Setting up of Synthetics Armor Set, items, recipe, tech tree, stats, etc
- Adding Lithium Crossbow Icon
- Adding radiation modifier medium and high intensity radiation sickness. Need to unpick why multiple are on at once
- Added Cliffs and Macros to the Arctic Yellow/Blue Quad, Elysium
- Remove duplicate ItemRewards rows and update referencers. Add/update entries for DHs creatures. Add temp dummy data for WIP DHs Head/Trophy content. Improve ItemRewards validation
- Fixing bigger uranium nodes not having correct audio stealing settings meaning some wouldn't play
- aDJUSTMENTS to ghost croc death volume
- Further adjustments to dialogue placement. removing duplicate of dialogue event
- Dialogue adjustment and dialogue placement adjustment for mission 1
- Ely - added satellite dish mesh, material, textures for Eden set dressing
- Adding yeti idle vocalisations, event and data table setup
- Updated ELY difficulty text
- Adjusted glass shader for the helmets
- Updated player-facing creature names in bestiary and xp events
- Set up dialogue pools for hero idle npc barks on interact
- First pass yeti attack, aggro, flinch and death audio, events and data table setups
- Fix bestiary location for Sand Scuttle
- Added Environment Radiation UI HUD elements
- Give Sand Scuttle more of a predilection for hanging around chewing on corpses (and reduce aggresive radius). Stub bestiary page for Sand Scuttle
- Added Abomination to irradiated spawn pool
- Adjusted steam FX for BP_GeothermalTerraces for Geothermal Biome
- Added new eden NPC class
- NPC override animation & additional anim config should now be replicated
- Making some ice walls
- ELY2 - Removing the Temporary Teleport from the Mission
- ELY2 - Swapping Cave Blocker Mesh to a more fitting one so it blends in with the enviroment around it
- ELY3 - Adding new quests steps for aquiring radiation protection gear and medicine that triggers when you open the door to the lab
- ELY3 - Removing DNT from modifier States with reguards to healing radiaiton
- ELY3 - Removing Landmine destruction requirement for disable defences
- ELY3 - Swapping over lab defences to use subtle tripwires and more mines out the front
- ELY3 - Replacing travel quest with a quest which includes a search area
- ELY2 - Swapping Final Base over to Partially Set Dressed Lab
- Split out new attachments for DHs into separate BP unlocks and shuffle some stuff around in Tech Tree to accomodate. Featurelock DHs
- IK speed balance for Sand Scuttle. Crit areas for Sand Scuttle
- Added Foliage to the Desert & Added transition between Desert/Arctic Yellow/Blue Quad, Elysium
- Added first pass TEI NPCs sk meshes and materials
- Fix Raptor carcass loot ItemRewards
- Adjustments to cave transitions while switching biomes in a cave. adjustments to bullet impact sounds - reducing reverb while in a cave. adjustments to creatures idle spawn idle audio rates. dialogue placement adjustments
- Fix wrong Hopper being used in Swamp_1 spawn group
- ELY NPCs should now look at player
- Extended mission NPC BP to support two custom idle sequence overrides
- Added Giant Roach Carcass Icon
- Split out sand scuttler animations for audio
- Abomination default crit zone is now strong point
- Added collision hit bones for Abomination
- Increased resolution of Abomination diffuse textures to improve blurryness in-game
- Removed WIP miner armour from field guide
- Added T5 Synthetic armour set in D_Armour
- Adding appropriate audio tags for the natural rhubarb spawning in world. also adding a better harvest sound
- Implemented basic action montages, GOAP behaviour to Abomination
- Increased Abomination health/damage
- Added T5 Synthetic armour set sk meshes, materials and textures
- Spawnable Sand Scuttle (no changes to behvaiour, or animations yet)
- ELY1 - Adding UDA logo Flag Texture
- ELY1 - Adjusting Eden Marker Flag to be the UDA Logo
- ELY1 - Adding unique Beacon names to eden at each beacon location - they also have different colours
- ELY1 - Last Waypoint location to EDEN to be better located for traversal
- ELY1 - Reducing height requirment for the flare from 125m -> 100m so it can now be triggered by shooting off the ground rather than requiring the player to build
- ELY0 - Fixing Mission 0 so it no longer auto completes due to the contract device that is spawning in EDEN
- EDEN - Adjusting Eden Spawn to not include a prebuilt structure - we now manually use the quest markers and spawn the deployable, this allows world builders to see the location of the actors locations when building
- Reworked ELY Story 4
- Fixed issue where IcarusCompassWidget wasn't updating to match location of override target actor
- Finished transition between Arctic & Desert, Cliffs and scree slope to the Arctic Yellow/Blue Quad, Elysium
- Adding irradiated prospectors updated footstep sounds. Adding dragonfly wing audio. Adjustments to various Irradiated prospector events to smoothen out audio
- re-submitted Red Blood Hit FX
- Lots of adjustments to radiation modifiers and states. Making sure that geiger counter plays when close to uranium and vocals only play when constant sickness is happening. Removed overlap causing meta deposit sound to play on uranium nodes
- Adjustments to various dialogue lines to better work within missions
- Ely - polished meshes+material and added new normal and mask texture for Eden canopies
- Dialogue adjustments to mission 3
- Dialogue adjustments for missions
- Removing unnecessary vocalisations from dragonfly
- Adjustments to dialogue timing
- Ciiff work
- Limit Slinkers to only be able to have a population of 1 at any time
- Various quest dialogue adjustments and timing fixes. Reduction to volume and intensity of small ammo fire impact to reduce audio chaos during cave combat with drones and turrets
- Fixing Spawn Step so we don't respawn the prebuilt structure of eden when kicking off a mission
- Adding bark vocals to correct bus to adjust volume. Volume tweaks, crash landing adjustments and quest dialogue timing adjustments
- Fixing Wall Charging Station Recipe Output
- Adding Virtual stats for MeleeDamageAgainstDeployables / Buildables
- Adding Virtual and Base Stats for DamageAgainstConstructs
- Adding Virtual and Base Stats for DamnageAgainstSpawners
- Adding Inheritence and fixing setting up Resistance Overrides for damage against deployables, buildings and spawners
- Adding new implicit stats for all sledgehammers so they do more damage against buildings, deployables and spawners
- Adding EDEN NPC Fallback Lines
- Reinheriting EDEN NPC Spawning to Add Story Quests
- Adding New Special EDEN Mission Device which spawns in EDEN as part of the setup process
- Adjusting the way the Interactable Elements in EDEN Spawn - using the relavent actors so they can be accessed via quests when needed
- Adding new Quest Markers for EDEN Actor Spawns
- DragonFly stay closer to the nest and take longer to react and deal poison/slow attacks
- Added Cliffs and Macros to the Arctic, fixed hole Arctic and hide cubes in game on Red/Green/Blue Quad, Elysium
- Updated hit blood FX niagara asset
- Update Harvest VFX for picking Truffle
- Stop a terrain anchor ensure that fires in Editor (only)
- Ely - added various set dressing meshes and placed in Eden, yellow quad
- Fixed electricity connection point on Electric Deep Mining Drill being at the base of the drill. Add supporting lights/emissive for active state. Speed up animation
- Split out DragonFly and Hornet anims for audio
- Dragonfly behaviour and animation first pass
- Updated Elysium mission 01 structure. Added an obvious foundation, space around the facility to explore, as well as expanded the 2nd and 3rd floors. Additional set dressing, and props have been added, as well as a resource and prop pass
- Updated text for new ELY armor sets
- Updated item text for lithium set
- Fixed a few typos, edited item text
- Cliff and serac pass
- foliage pass for purple quad, plus a little polish with terrain decals
- Add Snow Pygmy Lop icon and removed DNT on carcass
- Change Eden to use Conifer temperature curve for extra coziness
