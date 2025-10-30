Notable Improvements:

Changelog 2.3.15.143810

New Content

Details Unlocking Rustic Wall Shelf and Rustic Wood Lamp





Fixed

Details Change Biofuel Lamp dropped mesh to have simpler collision without constraints so that it doesn't move/rotate after landing. Updated Drop function on PlayerCharacter to account better for meshes without centred pivots to help prevent them falling through the world when dropped



Clarify how to use water purification tablets in item description



Fixed interaction text showing 'Provide Mount Water' when interacting with objects that aren't mounts, genercize down to Provide Water to work in all contexts. Removed duplicate input info on FocusedItemInfo widget





Future Content

Details Adding TPS announcement that better fits its purpose. many adjustments and markouts of VO redos etc



Added DT rows, stats, curves, corpse for Abomination



Disabled shadow casting on Irradiated Prospector lights



Correctly named and removed DNT on Irradiated Prospector & Abomination itemable, stat rows



Small adjustments to radiation sickness spawn audio rate and adding uranium audio to the non harvestable radiation ground nodes that was removed when collection was changed to the usual looking node



Correct Kill XP event on Yeti experience component



Impassable and cave work



Adjustments to dialogue placement within quests to match mission changes in M1



ELY3 - Adding new search area within the geothermal location showing where the lab is



ELY3 - Adding new quest markers and queries for the search area



ELY3 - Adding new map icon to mark the Lab on the map after you have found it within the search area



ELY2 - Fixing the Quest so it kicks off from the beginning instead of 1/2 way through



ELY2 - Creating new LAB at the end of the quest



ELY2 - Shifting Drone Spawner Location to be in the canyon instead of on top of the building



ELY2 - Removing Use of ECHO Device in Story Mission 2



ELY2 - Adding Objective Steps which traveses the play through a few regions to the volcanic and LAB-02



ELY2 - Adding base class for Travel quests with map icons which clear the map icons when the quest is complete



ELY2 - Adding Map Markers for the New Guided pathway



ELY1 - Adjusting Name / Beacon / ECHO / Hightlightable and Quest Steps to Say EDEN Waypoint Beacon



Adjusting Synthetics Armor to have low resist and very height health regen



Setting up of Synthetics Armor Set, items, recipe, tech tree, stats, etc



Adding Lithium Crossbow Icon



Adding radiation modifier medium and high intensity radiation sickness. Need to unpick why multiple are on at once



Added Cliffs and Macros to the Arctic Yellow/Blue Quad, Elysium



Remove duplicate ItemRewards rows and update referencers. Add/update entries for DHs creatures. Add temp dummy data for WIP DHs Head/Trophy content. Improve ItemRewards validation



Fixing bigger uranium nodes not having correct audio stealing settings meaning some wouldn't play



aDJUSTMENTS to ghost croc death volume



Further adjustments to dialogue placement. removing duplicate of dialogue event



Dialogue adjustment and dialogue placement adjustment for mission 1



Ely - added satellite dish mesh, material, textures for Eden set dressing



Adding yeti idle vocalisations, event and data table setup



Updated ELY difficulty text



Adjusted glass shader for the helmets



Updated player-facing creature names in bestiary and xp events



Set up dialogue pools for hero idle npc barks on interact



First pass yeti attack, aggro, flinch and death audio, events and data table setups



Fix bestiary location for Sand Scuttle



Added Environment Radiation UI HUD elements



Give Sand Scuttle more of a predilection for hanging around chewing on corpses (and reduce aggresive radius). Stub bestiary page for Sand Scuttle



Added Abomination to irradiated spawn pool



Adjusted steam FX for BP_GeothermalTerraces for Geothermal Biome



Added new eden NPC class



NPC override animation & additional anim config should now be replicated



Making some ice walls



ELY2 - Removing the Temporary Teleport from the Mission



ELY2 - Swapping Cave Blocker Mesh to a more fitting one so it blends in with the enviroment around it



ELY3 - Adding new quests steps for aquiring radiation protection gear and medicine that triggers when you open the door to the lab



ELY3 - Removing DNT from modifier States with reguards to healing radiaiton



ELY3 - Removing Landmine destruction requirement for disable defences



ELY3 - Swapping over lab defences to use subtle tripwires and more mines out the front



ELY3 - Replacing travel quest with a quest which includes a search area



ELY2 - Swapping Final Base over to Partially Set Dressed Lab



Split out new attachments for DHs into separate BP unlocks and shuffle some stuff around in Tech Tree to accomodate. Featurelock DHs



IK speed balance for Sand Scuttle. Crit areas for Sand Scuttle



Added Foliage to the Desert & Added transition between Desert/Arctic Yellow/Blue Quad, Elysium



Added first pass TEI NPCs sk meshes and materials



Fix Raptor carcass loot ItemRewards



Adjustments to cave transitions while switching biomes in a cave. adjustments to bullet impact sounds - reducing reverb while in a cave. adjustments to creatures idle spawn idle audio rates. dialogue placement adjustments



Fix wrong Hopper being used in Swamp_1 spawn group



ELY NPCs should now look at player



Extended mission NPC BP to support two custom idle sequence overrides



Added Giant Roach Carcass Icon



Split out sand scuttler animations for audio



Abomination default crit zone is now strong point



Added collision hit bones for Abomination



Increased resolution of Abomination diffuse textures to improve blurryness in-game



Removed WIP miner armour from field guide



Added T5 Synthetic armour set in D_Armour



Adding appropriate audio tags for the natural rhubarb spawning in world. also adding a better harvest sound



Implemented basic action montages, GOAP behaviour to Abomination



Increased Abomination health/damage



Added T5 Synthetic armour set sk meshes, materials and textures



Spawnable Sand Scuttle (no changes to behvaiour, or animations yet)



ELY1 - Adding UDA logo Flag Texture



ELY1 - Adjusting Eden Marker Flag to be the UDA Logo



ELY1 - Adding unique Beacon names to eden at each beacon location - they also have different colours



ELY1 - Last Waypoint location to EDEN to be better located for traversal



ELY1 - Reducing height requirment for the flare from 125m -> 100m so it can now be triggered by shooting off the ground rather than requiring the player to build



ELY0 - Fixing Mission 0 so it no longer auto completes due to the contract device that is spawning in EDEN



EDEN - Adjusting Eden Spawn to not include a prebuilt structure - we now manually use the quest markers and spawn the deployable, this allows world builders to see the location of the actors locations when building



Reworked ELY Story 4



Fixed issue where IcarusCompassWidget wasn't updating to match location of override target actor



Finished transition between Arctic & Desert, Cliffs and scree slope to the Arctic Yellow/Blue Quad, Elysium



Adding irradiated prospectors updated footstep sounds. Adding dragonfly wing audio. Adjustments to various Irradiated prospector events to smoothen out audio



re-submitted Red Blood Hit FX



Lots of adjustments to radiation modifiers and states. Making sure that geiger counter plays when close to uranium and vocals only play when constant sickness is happening. Removed overlap causing meta deposit sound to play on uranium nodes



Adjustments to various dialogue lines to better work within missions



Ely - polished meshes+material and added new normal and mask texture for Eden canopies



Dialogue adjustments to mission 3



Dialogue adjustments for missions



Removing unnecessary vocalisations from dragonfly



Adjustments to dialogue timing



Ciiff work



Limit Slinkers to only be able to have a population of 1 at any time



Various quest dialogue adjustments and timing fixes. Reduction to volume and intensity of small ammo fire impact to reduce audio chaos during cave combat with drones and turrets



Fixing Spawn Step so we don't respawn the prebuilt structure of eden when kicking off a mission



Adding bark vocals to correct bus to adjust volume. Volume tweaks, crash landing adjustments and quest dialogue timing adjustments



Fixing Wall Charging Station Recipe Output



Adding Virtual stats for MeleeDamageAgainstDeployables / Buildables



Adding Virtual and Base Stats for DamageAgainstConstructs



Adding Virtual and Base Stats for DamnageAgainstSpawners



Adding Inheritence and fixing setting up Resistance Overrides for damage against deployables, buildings and spawners



Adding new implicit stats for all sledgehammers so they do more damage against buildings, deployables and spawners



Adding EDEN NPC Fallback Lines



Reinheriting EDEN NPC Spawning to Add Story Quests



Adding New Special EDEN Mission Device which spawns in EDEN as part of the setup process



Adjusting the way the Interactable Elements in EDEN Spawn - using the relavent actors so they can be accessed via quests when needed



Adding new Quest Markers for EDEN Actor Spawns



DragonFly stay closer to the nest and take longer to react and deal poison/slow attacks



Added Cliffs and Macros to the Arctic, fixed hole Arctic and hide cubes in game on Red/Green/Blue Quad, Elysium



Updated hit blood FX niagara asset



Update Harvest VFX for picking Truffle



Stop a terrain anchor ensure that fires in Editor (only)



Ely - added various set dressing meshes and placed in Eden, yellow quad



Fixed electricity connection point on Electric Deep Mining Drill being at the base of the drill. Add supporting lights/emissive for active state. Speed up animation



Split out DragonFly and Hornet anims for audio



Dragonfly behaviour and animation first pass



Updated Elysium mission 01 structure. Added an obvious foundation, space around the facility to explore, as well as expanded the 2nd and 3rd floors. Additional set dressing, and props have been added, as well as a resource and prop pass



Updated text for new ELY armor sets



Updated item text for lithium set



Fixed a few typos, edited item text



Cliff and serac pass



foliage pass for purple quad, plus a little polish with terrain decals



Add Snow Pygmy Lop icon and removed DNT on carcass



Change Eden to use Conifer temperature curve for extra coziness





Welcome to Week 204.This week, we’re expanding the Rustic Decoration Set with two new items, the Rustic Lamp and Rustic Wall Shelf, perfect for adding more detail to your base.We also are previewing some aspects of an upcoming tamable creature, the raptor, which will be part of our next big expansion.As a small preview of what’s coming next week, we’ll be introducing the Stone Brick Fireplace.This week, we’re adding two new items to the Rustic Decoration Set, the Rustic Lamp and Rustic Wall Shelf. Both items can be unlocked through the Rustic Decoration Set on the Tier 2 Tech Tree and are crafted at the Decorations Bench.These additions help round out the Rustic Set, giving players more options to personalize and add detail to their bases with warm lighting and extra storage or display space.We’re always looking for new ideas to expand this set further - if you have suggestions for future Rustic-themed items, let us know in the comments below.As we work on our next major expansion alongside our usual weekly updates, you may notice that some updates feel smaller - this is because we’re saving a lot of content for what’s coming. While we can’t share all the details just yet, we wanted to give you a sneak peek at something exciting.Today, we introduce a new creature type: the Raptor. These aggressive hunters can quickly take down prospectors who aren’t prepared. However, if you’re lucky, you might discover a juvenile in the wild - and raise it into your own fierce companion.Continuing our trend of adding alternate versions of existing items, we’ll be introducing the Stone Brick Fireplace next week. This fireplace offers the same functionality as the existing models but adds a distinct stone aesthetic to enhance the look of your base.