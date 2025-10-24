Improvements & Fixes
Encounter Generator
Fixed several bugs affecting encounter generation.
Resolved an issue where saved Enemy Tokens would not appear in the in-game list.
User Interface
Updated various UI windows for better clarity and usability.
Camera
Improved camera movement for smoother vertical (up/down) transitions. You can now use Space Bar and Control Key to control vertical movement of the camera.
Shop System
Corrected display and behavior of money types to ensure consistency.
Battle Map
Added functionality to move the battle map freely within the table area.
Changed files in this update