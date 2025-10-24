Improvements & Fixes

Encounter Generator



Fixed several bugs affecting encounter generation.



Resolved an issue where saved Enemy Tokens would not appear in the in-game list.



User Interface



Updated various UI windows for better clarity and usability.



Camera



Improved camera movement for smoother vertical (up/down) transitions. You can now use Space Bar and Control Key to control vertical movement of the camera.



Shop System



Corrected display and behavior of money types to ensure consistency.



Battle Map



Added functionality to move the battle map freely within the table area.