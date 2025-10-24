 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20534876 Edited 24 October 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements & Fixes


Encounter Generator

Fixed several bugs affecting encounter generation.

Resolved an issue where saved Enemy Tokens would not appear in the in-game list.

User Interface

Updated various UI windows for better clarity and usability.

Camera

Improved camera movement for smoother vertical (up/down) transitions. You can now use Space Bar and Control Key to control vertical movement of the camera.

Shop System

Corrected display and behavior of money types to ensure consistency.

Battle Map

Added functionality to move the battle map freely within the table area.

