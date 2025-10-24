Animation Skip Bug Fixed - Content Restored!
We've just released an urgent hotfix addressing the animation skip issue that prevented players from viewing cutscenes.
What's Fixed:Animation Playback System
• Fixed CG animations and cutscenes automatically skipping without player input
• Players can now properly view all animations and cinematics at their own pace
• This fix restores access to over 35 minutes of animated content across 140+ animations
Why This Matters:Some players were unable to see significant portions of the game's content due to this bug. With 140+ animations totaling over 35 minutes of content, affected players were missing a substantial part of the experience they paid for.
If You Already Played:If you experienced this issue during your playthrough, the animations will now display correctly. You may want to revisit scenes to see the content you missed.
Still Having Issues?If animations still skip after this update, please report it via Discord or email: greuceanuheavyindustries@gmail.com
Thank you for your patience and reports that helped us identify and fix this issue quickly.
Changed files in this update