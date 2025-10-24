 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20534650 Edited 24 October 2025 – 20:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Allows to join already started online games

- Allows to start an online game with fewer players

- Fixes an issue with the Sprint in online games

- Bug fixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
