Before you begin testing, we recommend making a backup of your save file before switching branches! Save files are found here: C://Users/Username/AppData/LocalLow/RedHook/Darkest Dungeon II/ How to access the coming_in_hot public beta branch on Steam:

Right click on Darkest Dungeon II in your Steam library

Click Properties

Click Betas

Choose ‘Coming_in_hot - experimental builds’ from the Beta Participation dropdown menu.

How to send us feedback The best way to do this is by joining the Darkest Dungeon Discord. We have a specific section dedicated to the Steadfast Steward’s update with different channels for each hero rework You can also email your thoughts to feedback@redhookgames.com

if you’d prefer to send feedback that way. You may notice that these patch notes are more detailed than usual. We have included a number of ‘Developer Notes’ beside many of the entries here, to better express the intent behind the changes. By outlining our goals we hope that this will help measure if our intent is matching our implementation. Read on to learn about all the changes present in today’s public beta build.

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue with Physician's Guild Seal using the heal icon instead of regen

Fixed an issue with Coven Custode Herbs token using the heal icon instead of regen

Fixed a number of issues with skill mouseovers noting Strength tokens that were not present in the skill

Fixed an issue with Path seal skill ordering

HEROES

FLAGELLANT

Wanderer

More! MORE! and More! MORE!+ cooldown increased from 1 to 2

More! MORE!+ Taunt increased from 2 to 3

Fixed an issue where Suffer's DOT removal effect could sometimes persist between fights

Fixed an issue where target Hero idled during Suffer and Suffer+





Maniac

Fixed an issue where target Hero idled during Lash's Gift and Lash's Gift+

Fixed an issue where Lash's Gift+ did not reflect that it could be used if the target only had Combo but no Negative tokens





Exanimate

Acid Rain no longer gains increased Blight duration vs. Combo

Acid Rain and Acid Rain+ now gain 30% Blight RES Piercing vs. Combo

Punish no longer gains increased Blight duration vs. Combo

Punish and Punish+ now gain 30% Blight RES Piercing vs. Combo Dev Note: This restores equivalent Combo interactions to the Wanderer equivalent of these skills at their mastered and unmastered state, while still benefitting from Exanimate's innate +Blight for low health.







Scourge

Lash's Gift has been reworked significantly

Lash's Gift now converts the Flagellant's stress into self-healing

Lash's Gift now has a low chance to grant 2x CRIT, dramatically increased per Toxic token

Lash's Gift+ shares the same benefits but can target anybody for the heal and CRIT tokens Dev Note: Lash's Gift performed a very similar function to the upgraded Suffer, so it has been reworked to provide an additional outlet for the Scourge's stress for those who do not wish to risk the negative relationship aspect of Toxic. It also provides a great deal of firepower for those who do steep themselves in his Toxic state.

Fixed an issue where target Hero idled during Suffer and Suffer+





GRAVE ROBBER

Wanderer

Fixed an issue with Dead of Night and Dead of Night+ inappropriately being tagged as heal skills, blocking them from targeting corpses like they need to

Poison Dart now increases the Blight from 2 (3 Turns) to 2 (5 Turns) on a CRIT

Poison Dart+ now increases the Blight from 4 (3 Turns) to 4 (5 Turns) on a CRIT Dev Note: CRIT hits affecting the Blight on Poison Dart were a big part of the Combo incentive. The skill has been updated to reflect that and account for changes to how CRIT interacts with DOT durations.



Venomdrop

Thrown Dagger now applies Weak if the target has Blight when unmastered as well Dev Note: The unmastered version of the skill was distinctly weaker than the Wanderer version for no benefit, so both versions now share the Venomdrop-specific styling of the skill and the mastery value remains in the increased DMG and CRIT.



HELLION

All skills can still be used at maximum Winded Dev Note: Winded is sufficiently punishing enough as it is, so you may as well be able to use the heavily penalized skills. This also keeps the Hellion a little closer to the play experience some people have become accustomed to.



Wanderer

If It Bleeds and If It Bleeds+ increased Bleed duration has been adjusted so that it will also apply to any additional sources of Bleed that may be attached to the skill Dev Note: This matches it to the style of the Plague Doctor's Incision skill which has the same kind of Combo bonus



HIGHWAYMAN

Wanderer

Open Vein Combo effect has been changed from 4 Bleed (3 Turns) to +100% Bleed Dealt

Open Vein+ Combo effect has been changed from 6 Bleed (3 Turns) to +100% Bleed Dealt Dev Note: At its base, this results in Open Vein dealing the same amount of Bleed vs. Combo as it previously did. However, the bonus now applies to any additional sources of Bleed or Bleed modifiers that are applied to the skill, allowing it to remain more competitive against similar skills such as the Survivor's Searing Strike.



Yellowhand

Open Vein CRIT increased from 5% to 10%

Open Vein+ CRIT increased from 10% to 15% Dev Note: Just a small buff since the Wanderer version also received an improvement.



OCCULTIST

Wanderer

Malediction+ text updated to reflect that any Debuff being resisted as part of the skill will result in the Unchecked Power refund. Dev Note: Yes, this means that trinkets inflicting resisted debuffs when casting Malediction will refund the Unchecked Power. Enjoy.



Warlock

Malediction and Malediction+ enemy heal changed from 4 static health to 2 regen (2 Turns)

Malediction Hero heal chance increased from 33% to 75%

Malediction+ Hero heal chance increased from 66% to 100% Dev Note: Regen spreads the equivalent former heal out over two turns, giving a greater allowance for following up to kill the target before it benefits from the heal and fixing some edge case behaviors with Death's Door. Hero chance has been increased to make it more viable at both tiers.



PLAGUE DOCTOR

Surgeon

Incision and Incision+ now have +30% Bleed RES Piercing vs. Combo

Physician

Emboldening Vapours and Emboldening Vapours+ are now single target

Emboldening Vapours now converts all of a random negative token type instead of only 1

Emboldening Vapours+ now converts all of 2 random negative token types

Emboldening Vapours+ no longer has a chance to convert Weak into CRIT Dev Note: This change allows much more targeted application and prevents cases where the positive token generated is simply canceled out by another negative token type.



RUNAWAY

Survivor

Searing Strike and Searing Strike+ Apply On CRIT text updated for clarity and to match the style of wording used in Grave Robber's Poison Dart for the same effect





BINDING BLADE DLC

CRUSADER

Wanderer

Radiance and Radiance+ no longer require that skills be ranged to benefit from the Burn RES piercing buff

Radiance duration of Burn RES piercing buff reduced from 4 turns to 3 turns

Radiance now grants +2 SPD for 3 turns

Radiance now grants +2 DMG vs. targets with Burn for 3 turns

Radiance+ cooldown reduced from 4 to 3

Radiance+ regen increased from 3 to 4

Radiance+ regen duration increased from 3 turns to 4 turns

Radiance+ now grants +4 SPD for 4 turns

Radiance+ retains the 20% Burn RES piercing for 4 turns

Radiance+ no longer grants +30% DMG vs. targets with Burn for 4 turns

Radiance+ now grants +2 DMG vs. targets with Burn for 4 turns Dev Note: Radiance has been revised to provide much of the value at base, with incremental gains and better turn economy through improved duration for mastery. Improved SPD allows the Crusader to set the DOTs up sooner and the +DMG buff has been changed to a static increase to better support low DMG, multi-hit skills such as Reap and Zealous Accusation while still retaining much of the benefit the previous value would have had for heavy hitters such as Smite.



Templar

Smite+ CRIT increased from 5% to 10% to match other versions of the skill

Banneret

Rallying Cry+ cooldown increased from 2 to 3

Rallying Cry+ Immobilize increased from 1 to 2





DUELIST

Wanderer

AGAIN!+ no longer removes her current stance

Instructrice

Disengage DMG increased from 2-4 to 3-5

Disengage+ DMG increased from 3-5 to 4-6 Dev Note: This matches its damage to other variations of the same skill.

Ruthless Instruction and Ruthless Instruction+ can now self-target





INHUMAN BONDAGE DLC

ABOMINATION

Wanderer

Beast's Bile and Beast's Bile+ now deal increased Blight amount and duration on CRIT

Ichor and Ichor+ now deal increased Blight amount and duration on CRIT





Unchained

Fixed an issue with Transform appearing twice on the Path seal's skill list

Beasts's Bile and Beast's Bile+ now increase the amount and duration of Blight dealt by +1 on CRIT

MONSTERS

Cultists

Herald: Clarion Call now reflects that it removes 2 positive tokens in the Academic View

Fanatics

Immolatist: Funeral Pyre chance of Strength increased from 25% to 33%

Her Ladyship: Funeral Pyre chance of Strength increased from 25% to 33%

Gaunts

Fixed an issue with a couple of mashes that only had 3 ranks worth of monsters instead of 4

Lost Battalion

Bishop: Purge the Unworthy now reflects that it removes all positive tokens in Academic View

Bishop: Purge the Unworthy now reflects that it prevents Dodge gain for 2 rounds in Academic View

Foot Soldier: Atrophic Cut now reflects that it prevents Block gain for 2 rounds in Academic View

Bullseye Barrett: Fixed an Academic View issue that made it appear as though Chosen Target had inaccurate launch and target ranks

Plague Eaters

Lord: Fleshy Backhand DMG increased from 6-9 to 8-11

Lord: Fleshy Backhand now better reflects its launch ranks in the Academic View

Lord: Tongue Lashing Strength increased from 1 to 2

Lord: Tongue Lashing now moves the target forward or backward based on the monster's preferred ranks

Lord: Tongue Lashing now has a cooldown of 1

SPOILERS

