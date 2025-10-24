 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20534390 Edited 24 October 2025 – 20:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added some more tutorialization in the tutorial when the player approaches the keycard.
- Fixed the player getting stuck while dunking if the dunking object was somehow destroyed before the dunk finished.
- Fixed dying in the spidercrab arena at the end of mission 1 causing the player to get stuck.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4114931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link