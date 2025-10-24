 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20534376 Edited 24 October 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update:

  • Increased probability of finding mattresses.

  • Several measures implemented to prevent vehicles from disappearing during map changes.

  • Reduced wear of anti-radiation equipment.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2279181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link