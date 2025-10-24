Implemented new undo move functionality

Previously, players in online matches could only request to undo their move while it was the opponent's turn. Now, players can request an undo while it is their turn, which will undo the opponent's last move as well as the player's last move. This was changed on OGS on 10/22 and now is also implemented within The Conquest of Go.

When hovering over the undo button, the stones on the board that will be undone are now also highlighted. This new highlighting applies to both online and offline games.

For online games, when the opponent requests an undo, hovering over the panel to accept or reject the request will also highlight the stones on the board that are being requested to be undone.