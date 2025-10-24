Dear Tankers and Mechanics!
Sitrep
We are back with another patch. This time, small update
Situation report
We wanted to release a quicker patch to deal with some critical stuff that we've discovered. Biggest was AI not spotting certain static weapons and angled-armor ballistics fixes.
Next patch is planned for 10.11.2025 where the game will be on sale for 7 days. We want to deliver another set of fixes and promised suggestions for that date, especially the battle save system and more optimizations for CPU + new gunner command control.
We've discovered big issues with ballistics and coop gameplay, especially client shots are not always registered on host side and we need to deal with this as soon as possible.
Changelog 1.1.5
Below is the full list of changes being made:
Added:
Notification when player converts tanks through squad manager about where the converted tanks were moved
New filter for captured tanks in squad manager menu
Evacuate now works for repair scenes
Soviet VO for cannot shoot
VO for our gunner when he cant make the shot as well as a purple line will be shown towards the object that blocks the view
Repair contract, repair vehicles and recycle vehicles - Repair Station tasks will highlight the spawned tank that is part of the task
Search bar for keybindings menu
Fixed:
Units weird behaviour while leaving trenches
Game won't show different tank details on repair section when you approach another tank
Error that caused AI units to not spot static weapons
Ballistics error for ricochets, that caused ricochettes to occur more when they should be rare
Issue where the game did not update vehicle status panel on repair section when player rearmed or refueled the tank
Game should now handle friendly fire better (voice overs)
Modified:
Drasticly increased the ability to penetrate angled armor for every weapon
Change to impostor view distance for crucial objects v2
Changed the way how the game calculates combat readiness based on fuel in tank. It was based on individual fuel state in each fuel tank, now it's summary of every fuel tank state.
Thank you for your support, we are working. See you next time!
DeGenerals
