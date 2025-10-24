 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20534214 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Tankers and Mechanics!


Sitrep

We are back with another patch. This time, small update

Situation report

We wanted to release a quicker patch to deal with some critical stuff that we've discovered. Biggest was AI not spotting certain static weapons and angled-armor ballistics fixes.

Next patch is planned for 10.11.2025 where the game will be on sale for 7 days. We want to deliver another set of fixes and promised suggestions for that date, especially the battle save system and more optimizations for CPU + new gunner command control.

We've discovered big issues with ballistics and coop gameplay, especially client shots are not always registered on host side and we need to deal with this as soon as possible.

Changelog 1.1.5

Below is the full list of changes being made:



Added:

  • Notification when player converts tanks through squad manager about where the converted tanks were moved

  • New filter for captured tanks in squad manager menu

  • Evacuate now works for repair scenes

  • Soviet VO for cannot shoot

  • VO for our gunner when he cant make the shot as well as a purple line will be shown towards the object that blocks the view

  • Repair contract, repair vehicles and recycle vehicles - Repair Station tasks will highlight the spawned tank that is part of the task

  • Search bar for keybindings menu


Fixed:

  • Units weird behaviour while leaving trenches

  • Game won't show different tank details on repair section when you approach another tank

  • Error that caused AI units to not spot static weapons

  • Ballistics error for ricochets, that caused ricochettes to occur more when they should be rare

  • Issue where the game did not update vehicle status panel on repair section when player rearmed or refueled the tank

  • Game should now handle friendly fire better (voice overs)


Modified:

  • Drasticly increased the ability to penetrate angled armor for every weapon

  • Change to impostor view distance for crucial objects v2

  • Changed the way how the game calculates combat readiness based on fuel in tank. It was based on individual fuel state in each fuel tank, now it's summary of every fuel tank state.


Thank you for your support, we are working. See you next time!
DeGenerals

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498131
  • Loading history…
Depot 1498132
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link