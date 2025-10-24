Dear Tankers and Mechanics!





Sitrep

We are back with another patch. This time, small update





Situation report

We wanted to release a quicker patch to deal with some critical stuff that we've discovered. Biggest was AI not spotting certain static weapons and angled-armor ballistics fixes.

Next patch is planned for 10.11.2025 where the game will be on sale for 7 days. We want to deliver another set of fixes and promised suggestions for that date, especially the battle save system and more optimizations for CPU + new gunner command control.

We've discovered big issues with ballistics and coop gameplay, especially client shots are not always registered on host side and we need to deal with this as soon as possible.

Changelog 1.1.5

Below is the full list of changes being made:





Added:



Notification when player converts tanks through squad manager about where the converted tanks were moved

New filter for captured tanks in squad manager menu

Evacuate now works for repair scenes

Soviet VO for cannot shoot

VO for our gunner when he cant make the shot as well as a purple line will be shown towards the object that blocks the view

Repair contract, repair vehicles and recycle vehicles - Repair Station tasks will highlight the spawned tank that is part of the task

Search bar for keybindings menu



Fixed:

Units weird behaviour while leaving trenches

Game won't show different tank details on repair section when you approach another tank

Error that caused AI units to not spot static weapons

Ballistics error for ricochets, that caused ricochettes to occur more when they should be rare

Issue where the game did not update vehicle status panel on repair section when player rearmed or refueled the tank

Game should now handle friendly fire better (voice overs)



Modified:



Drasticly increased the ability to penetrate angled armor for every weapon

Change to impostor view distance for crucial objects v2

Changed the way how the game calculates combat readiness based on fuel in tank. It was based on individual fuel state in each fuel tank, now it's summary of every fuel tank state.



Thank you for your support, we are working. See you next time!

DeGenerals



