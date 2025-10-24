Fixed : threat level 4 & 5 not working as intended.
Fixed : the effect of the Giant Bullet Shell trinket.
Fixed : the damage value of the Vampire Bullet +.
Fixed : the effect of the Motor Bullet.
Fixed : the Fletcher boss fight.
Fixed : spelling mistakes.
Fixed : shop bullet reduced to 0$ after saving & loading the game on the saloon.
Fixed : trinket tooltips sticking out of the screen in end-of-run screens.
Please keep sending us your feedback so we can continue to improve the game!
The Barrel Roll Team
