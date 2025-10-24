 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20534207
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed : threat level 4 & 5 not working as intended.

  • Fixed : the effect of the Giant Bullet Shell trinket.

  • Fixed : the damage value of the Vampire Bullet +.

  • Fixed : the effect of the Motor Bullet.

  • Fixed : the Fletcher boss fight.

  • Fixed : spelling mistakes.

  • Fixed : shop bullet reduced to 0$ after saving & loading the game on the saloon.

  • Fixed : trinket tooltips sticking out of the screen in end-of-run screens.

Please keep sending us your feedback so we can continue to improve the game!


The Barrel Roll Team

