Dialogue: Fixed infinite interaction when interacting with chickens.

Dialogue: NPCs now look at the player.

Evolution Selection: Fixed positioning of evolution options.

Fusion Selection: Fixed visual issue with frames/borders.

Map Selection: Initial selection now highlights the next map to complete or the last played map.

Hub: Increased Telescope interaction area.

Hub: Visual improvements to animations in the Telescope room.

Info Screen: Fixed egg animation visuals.

Corrupted Enemies: No longer take knockback.

Ability – Wind Clone: Fixed clones becoming idle at random positions.

Map 3: Fixed the King’s shadow.

Map 5: Fixed snow rendering on objects.

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!