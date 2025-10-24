Dialogue: Fixed infinite interaction when interacting with chickens.
Dialogue: NPCs now look at the player.
Evolution Selection: Fixed positioning of evolution options.
Fusion Selection: Fixed visual issue with frames/borders.
Map Selection: Initial selection now highlights the next map to complete or the last played map.
Hub: Increased Telescope interaction area.
Hub: Visual improvements to animations in the Telescope room.
Info Screen: Fixed egg animation visuals.
Corrupted Enemies: No longer take knockback.
Ability – Wind Clone: Fixed clones becoming idle at random positions.
Map 3: Fixed the King’s shadow.
Map 5: Fixed snow rendering on objects.
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update