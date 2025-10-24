 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20534019
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Dialogue: Fixed infinite interaction when interacting with chickens.

  • Dialogue: NPCs now look at the player.

  • Evolution Selection: Fixed positioning of evolution options.

  • Fusion Selection: Fixed visual issue with frames/borders.

  • Map Selection: Initial selection now highlights the next map to complete or the last played map.

  • Hub: Increased Telescope interaction area.

  • Hub: Visual improvements to animations in the Telescope room.

  • Info Screen: Fixed egg animation visuals.

  • Corrupted Enemies: No longer take knockback.

  • Ability – Wind Clone: Fixed clones becoming idle at random positions.

  • Map 3: Fixed the King’s shadow.

  • Map 5: Fixed snow rendering on objects.

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

