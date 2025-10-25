Attention, Officers! 👮

Single-Player Prologue Event

Starting this Saturday, October 25th, 14:00 CEST (08:00 EDT), our free prologue temporarily becomes a single player game, so that you can all experience this feature that's currently available in Early Access!

You will be able to complete the "Hot Reception" mission by becoming the leader of a computer-controlled squad!

Enjoy this preview! We hope that it will give you an opportunity to check out a core feature of SWAT Commander if you haven't decided to get the Early Access version yet!

Thanks and stand by for our future plans for the game! Follow the full version for updates as we continue to make this game together with you — your thoughts and opinions will greatly weigh in on those plans!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team