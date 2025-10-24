Fixed Japanese translation for Dark Helmet
Fixed some skills being usable outside of combat
Adjusted some UI elements to accommodate multilingual environments
Added translation text for some items
Fixed English translations for some skills
Fixed English translations for some items
0.6.1 Bug Fixed
