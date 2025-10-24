 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20533940 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed Japanese translation for Dark Helmet

Fixed some skills being usable outside of combat

Adjusted some UI elements to accommodate multilingual environments

Added translation text for some items

Fixed English translations for some skills

Fixed English translations for some items

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4062331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link