
30 October 2025 Build 20533824 Edited 30 October 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Guardians! 

Thanks to your reports, we’ve found some bugs to squash in our latest update, and we’re excited to have a fix for them! 

Hotfix 1.5.1

  • Fixed an issue that caused some campaigns to fail to load prior to downloading Patch 1.5 if a party was in the middle of the following missions:

    • Brightstone Cleanup

    • Lost in the Swamp

    • Wurmsbait’s Mischief

    • The Corrupted City

    • Please note, due to the nature of this fix, some campaigns that were in this state may resume in town instead of in the mission. 

  • Fixed an issue that could cause One Shot Mode scores to reset upon exiting and relaunching Sunderfolk. 

  • Added a fix provided by Unity to address a security issue. 

Thank you for your diligent bug reports! We’ll see you in Arden. 

The Sunderfolk Team

