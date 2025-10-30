Hey Guardians!



Thanks to your reports, we’ve found some bugs to squash in our latest update, and we’re excited to have a fix for them!



Hotfix 1.5.1

Fixed an issue that caused some campaigns to fail to load prior to downloading Patch 1.5 if a party was in the middle of the following missions: Brightstone Cleanup Lost in the Swamp Wurmsbait’s Mischief The Corrupted City Please note, due to the nature of this fix, some campaigns that were in this state may resume in town instead of in the mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause One Shot Mode scores to reset upon exiting and relaunching Sunderfolk.

Added a fix provided by Unity to address a security issue.



Thank you for your diligent bug reports! We’ll see you in Arden.

The Sunderfolk Team