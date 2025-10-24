We’re proud to announce our latest and biggest content patch “The Patch of Goblin” that we’ve been working very hard on the last couple of months. This patch brings an overhaul to several systems of the game and a lot of new content based on feedback we’ve gotten from our community and all the testing we’ve done since the release of Pit of Goblin. We hope you’ll enjoy everything that this patch has in store for you, and thank you for playing!

Feature Highlight: Bucket Travel Changes!

Players can no longer travel in upwards direction using the bucket, we must go deeper!

Instead of returning to the Home Base between trips, Players now arrive at the In-Between

Travelling into the Pit overhaul! Now it is easier to continue down into the depths without going all the way back up.

New area: The In-Between! Stock up with new gadgets and gear between trips and store collected foods for our beloved King-Queen!

Players may then choose to delve into a dungeon on the same depth, or go deeper…

There’s now always 2 trips before feeding, instead of the first one being 2, and the rest being 3.

New area: Somewhere in the depths, rumors about a secret village for the lost and found, with rare vendors…

Feature Highlight: Goblin Base Changes

The shop district has now been uh, slightly reduced in size!

The Low status Goblin area of the Home Base has been opened up! We can go there and hang out with NPCs with the same rank as us!

Goblin NPCs can now be attacked. But we would never do that, would we?

Actually, what do they carry in their pockets?

Goblins NPCs can now respond to being attacked. Uh-oh…

Shopkeepers can also be attacked… Be wary of the consequences!

Goblin Guards might uphold the peace if they feel like it

The feeding grounds and other various parts of the base have received some visual updates

Added more signs explaining how the game works

Feature Highlight: Hiding Spots

New stealth mechanic: Hiding spots!

Players can now Hide under tables, inside barrels and certain bushes among other things!

This is convenient when you do not wish to be attacked by enemies or wish for them to target your friends instead.

Feature Highlight: New Player Changes

New Mechanic: Dive! - In a desperate situation - Attempt to throw yourself out of harm's way with F (by default)!

Feature Highlight: Pick up Bodies (Yay!)

Ragdolled Goblins can now be picked up and carried!

This even works on some enemies

A Player being carried can break out by using Spacebar (by default) after a duration has passed

Enemies that don’t like being carried will attempt to break free, so be careful

It’s easier to carry defeated things if you worry about them breaking free

Altar of Resurrection; carry a defeated friend here, whydontcha!

Defeated players are now revived with half health instead of full health, and lose their gear as usual

Defeated players whose body was retrieved to the bucket or resurrected revives with full health and gets to keep any equipment that they were wearing!

Feature Highlight: Rebalanced Dungeons

Vast Improvements have been made to all Dungeons

Dungeons are generally now smaller and much more consistent in size

Dungeons are now more packed with things to interact with, break or hide in

Action happens much faster, whatever that means!

New level pieces have been added to the mix for every dungeon

Some dungeons have received a stronger identity or gimmick

Feature Highlight: Weak Spots

New Combat Mechanic: Weak Spots!

Most Enemies and players now have weak spots assigned to them. Such as perhaps heads or big eyes but don’t tell anyone we told you that

Landing a Weak Spot hit with a thrown item or a ranged projectile grants extra bonus damage and makes it likelier for you to topple the target over!

Feature Highlight: Discovery

Dungeons are changing every time, so do potions and mushrooms! You won’t know what they do until you try them out.

Dungeons, potions and mushrooms are now unknown by default

Changes

New and improved Combat Systems: Gear up for a fair fight! Combat and weapons have been tweaked across the board to give goblins a fighting chance. However, there are still enemies that are very strong…

Food items now restore health based on the quality of the food!

Inventory can be upgraded!

New inventory system: Pockets for Tools and Weapons have been added.

Enhancements

Improved enemy combat difficulty

Torch duration is now displayed in the interface

Dynamite fuse is now displayed in the interface

Remaining Potion sips is now displayed in the interface

Rebalanced Health & Stamina

Rebalanced Player Speed & Sprinting

Improvements to “Adrenaline System”

Enemy and Ally hurt hitboxes have been reworked to represent the visual representation much more closely in all aspects!

The hit detection of Attacks have been reworked, vastly improving stability and how it feels to hit things.

Attacks have been simplified and improved and thus no longer have a Light/Heavy attack depending on holding the button down

Weapon Durability across the board has been tweaked for sturdier weapons

Improved tutorial signs in the Goblin Village

Rebalanced Gambling mechanics

Locked chests actually show a physical lock on them now. Bring a key!

You can now smash inanimate skeletons on the ground to find loot

Item tooltip now shows descriptions!

More accurate network synchronization of ragdolled bodies

The fire system has gotten more love, more stable than ever!

General network performance improvements

Less breathing sounds when stamina is low

Adjusted the way goblins hold some specific items

New settings Toggle sprint / crouch Invert look



Updated Enemies

The Knight finally draws his sword. Goblins beware!

Rats are no longer lords of destruction and are actually possible to defeat

Enemy movement speeds adjusted to match player speed changes

More enemies now make sounds related to gaining or losing aggro

New Items

Backpack: Carry even more items!

Item Pouch: Let’s you carry extra items

Tool Belt: Let’s you carry extra tools

Weapon Sling: Let’s you carry extra weapons

Pebbles: Used as ammo for the Sling, collected from broken Rocks.

New Bucket Upgrades

The Grill! Cook Fish and Meats here using a torch, or purchase the brazier to make it hassle free!

Repair Anvil: Use this to repair weapons

New Weapons

Goblin Spear: Long reach poking stick!

Ranged weapon: Slingshot

Ranged weapon: Crossbow (or from a goblins’ perspective; a ballista!)

Updated Traps

Certain traps can now hurt enemies as well!

Damage reduced on some previously very powerful traps

Bug Fixes

Various fixes to pathfinding navmesh for enemies. They should be able to chase you even better now!

Fixed issues with joining friends on steam sometimes not working correctly

Stand up animation was not playing every time a goblin got up, which has been fixed

Remaining duration of torches now properly synchronizes between players

… And other various fixes!



