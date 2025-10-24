Hello everyone!The time has finally come: Midnight Heist is now officially available in version 1.0!
We have made a lot of changes under the hood to improve stability and netcode, but all of the content announced in the roadmap has also made it into the full version.
The new hideout
We are saying goodbye (for now) to our old hideout, which has served us well for two years, but due to a broken water pipe, we had to find a new one. The new hideout not only looks more appealing and atmospheric, it also has a new computer setup and extra space for the module printer and whiteboard!
New small map
The 1.0 release also comes with a new small map with a new theme: The abandoned Midnight City Police Station. Some of you may recognize this location, but venture inside and see what it looks like.
New skins, skin compatibility and a small thank you for EA players
With the full version, we are also releasing a new skin collection. Many of you have requested compatibility of existing skins across multiple characters and we have fulfilled this wish so that everyone can truly express themselves freely. For all those who had a leaderboard entry before version 1.0 (this means all entries, not just the best ones), exclusive gifts are waiting for you and will be available at the Scream Fest!
Translations
With the full version, we also directly support 9 additional languages: German, Chinese, Czech, Spanish, Russian, Turkish, French, Portuguese, and Polish.
New achievements and Steam items
Midnight Heist now offers a total of 44 achievements, compared to the previous 22 from the Early Access phase. These have also been adapted to the new systems and features so that every corner of the game is covered. In addition, we have created Steam trading cards, backgrounds, emotes, and badges so that Midnight Heist takes full advantage of Steam's features. These are currently still under review before they are finally approved by Steam. We'll let you know as soon as that happens!
New leaderboard
Don't worry, the old leaderboard from the Early Access phase will remain unchanged. However, with the 1.0 release, there will be a new leaderboard so that all thieves and hackers from Midnight City can compete again in the full version to see who is the best.
Changes:
- Heist summary now shows heist time
- Improved run animation
- Improved netcode
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug where duplicate lobbies were displayed in the lobby list
- Fixed a bug where Darryl's player card would not load skins as host when players joined
- Fixed a bug where the wardrobe displayed the wrong equipped item when changing categories with filters
- Fixed a bug where the camera's night mode would get stuck
- Fixed a bug related to crashing in relation to entities
- Fixed a bug where the entity would freeze when chasing a player
- Fixed a bug where drop controls displayed incorrect key text in the tutorial
- Fixed the rotating pipes hacking task
- Fixed a bug where security camera sound did not work on tablets
- Fixed a bug where Ragdoll falls through the stairs in a Midnight City Bank
- Fixed a bug with the accept button in Operation 1
- Fixed a bug where infection and hacking speed would change with fps when too fast
- Fixed a bug where the dropdown tooltip for difficulty level was displaying wrong stats
- Fixed a bug where the level icon was not displayed correctly on the Workbench PC
Thank you
We at Mediatale, Parona and Dan would like to thank you once again for the exciting time we had during the Early Access phase and are incredibly excited to hear your feedback. As always, your opinion is very important to us. If you want to do us a big favor, please leave your completely honest opinion on our social media channels, such as Discord, or here in the Steam reviews. That would really help us a lot.
As previously announced, we still have a lot of ideas for Midnight Heist, but we are very dependent on the success of the release. We have launched major marketing campaigns and are confident that it will go well, but we are also counting on your support as our community.
So once again, a big thank you to everyone who played, showed, gifted, watched, or took an interest in Midnight Heist, and of course to everyone who was actively involved in its development and provided feedback and ideas.
If you are not yet on our Discord server, you are welcome to join. Feel free to exchange experiences with the community or send us feedback and ideas. Please follow the link below:
Join our community Discord server
We hope you have a great time in Midnight City. See you soon!
Dan and Andreas
Changed files in this update