Hello everyone!

The new hideout

New small map

New skins, skin compatibility and a small thank you for EA players

Translations

New achievements and Steam items

New leaderboard

Heist summary now shows heist time



Improved run animation



Improved netcode



Fixed a bug where duplicate lobbies were displayed in the lobby list



Fixed a bug where Darryl's player card would not load skins as host when players joined



Fixed a bug where the wardrobe displayed the wrong equipped item when changing categories with filters



Fixed a bug where the camera's night mode would get stuck



Fixed a bug related to crashing in relation to entities



Fixed a bug where the entity would freeze when chasing a player



Fixed a bug where drop controls displayed incorrect key text in the tutorial



Fixed the rotating pipes hacking task



Fixed a bug where security camera sound did not work on tablets



Fixed a bug where Ragdoll falls through the stairs in a Midnight City Bank



Fixed a bug with the accept button in Operation 1



Fixed a bug where infection and hacking speed would change with fps when too fast



Fixed a bug where the dropdown tooltip for difficulty level was displaying wrong stats



Fixed a bug where the level icon was not displayed correctly on the Workbench PC



Thank you

The time has finally come: Midnight Heist is now officially available in version 1.0!We have made a lot of changes under the hood to improve stability and netcode, but all of the content announced in the roadmap has also made it into the full version.We are saying goodbye (for now) to our old hideout, which has served us well for two years, but due to a broken water pipe, we had to find a new one. The new hideout not only looks more appealing and atmospheric, it also has a new computer setup and extra space for the module printer and whiteboard!The 1.0 release also comes with a new small map with a new theme: The abandoned Midnight City Police Station. Some of you may recognize this location, but venture inside and see what it looks like.With the full version, we are also releasing a new skin collection. Many of you have requested compatibility of existing skins across multiple characters and we have fulfilled this wish so that everyone can truly express themselves freely. For all those who had a leaderboard entry before version 1.0 (this means all entries, not just the best ones), exclusive gifts are waiting for you and will be available at the Scream Fest!With the full version, we also directly support 9 additional languages: German, Chinese, Czech, Spanish, Russian, Turkish, French, Portuguese, and Polish.Midnight Heist now offers a total of 44 achievements, compared to the previous 22 from the Early Access phase. These have also been adapted to the new systems and features so that every corner of the game is covered. In addition, we have created Steam trading cards, backgrounds, emotes, and badges so that Midnight Heist takes full advantage of Steam's features. These are currently still under review before they are finally approved by Steam. We'll let you know as soon as that happens!Don't worry, the old leaderboard from the Early Access phase will remain unchanged. However, with the 1.0 release, there will be a new leaderboard so that all thieves and hackers from Midnight City can compete again in the full version to see who is the best.Changes:Bugs:We at Mediatale, Parona and Dan would like to thank you once again for the exciting time we had during the Early Access phase and are incredibly excited to hear your feedback. As always, your opinion is very important to us. If you want to do us a big favor, please leave your completely honest opinion on our social media channels, such as Discord, or here in the Steam reviews. That would really help us a lot.As previously announced, we still have a lot of ideas for Midnight Heist, but we are very dependent on the success of the release. We have launched major marketing campaigns and are confident that it will go well, but we are also counting on your support as our community.So once again, a big thank you to everyone who played, showed, gifted, watched, or took an interest in Midnight Heist, and of course to everyone who was actively involved in its development and provided feedback and ideas.If you are not yet on our Discord server, you are welcome to join. Feel free to exchange experiences with the community or send us feedback and ideas. Please follow the link below:We hope you have a great time in Midnight City. See you soon!Dan and Andreas