Hi everyone!

The newest version of The House She Haunts is now live (you may have to re-download the game). Either way, the following updates were implemented by requests from players:

Item pickup and interaction sounds.

A sprint feature.

When the books fly off the bookshelf, make it so that collision on the books does not interfere with the player.

Fix the girl doll walking path in the upstairs portion of the game.

I also added a few more items:

A bodycam and dirt mask filter.

Different ending to the level...and I would like to make more levels.

Enjoy!