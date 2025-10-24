 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20533783 Edited 25 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The newest version of The House She Haunts is now live (you may have to re-download the game). Either way, the following updates were implemented by requests from players:

  • Item pickup and interaction sounds.

  • A sprint feature.

  • When the books fly off the bookshelf, make it so that collision on the books does not interfere with the player.

  • Fix the girl doll walking path in the upstairs portion of the game.

I also added a few more items:

  • A bodycam and dirt mask filter.

  • Different ending to the level...and I would like to make more levels.

Enjoy!

Windows Depot 4049141
