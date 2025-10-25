Hi!

A recent security issue with nearly every Unity Game in existence has forced me to update Soundodger 2, which meant finishing an update that was sitting dormant for a couple years. The good news is Soundodger 2 is now safe and sound. The bad news is you now have access to the Lost Levels. ...wait. Actually, it's good news from front to back!

Long Lost Levels

Lost Levels have been added to the game, accessible from the Title Screen. These are a collection of alternate and unseen versions of levels from the development of Soundodger 2. It's not much, but I can't tell you how many people have asked me for the original, brutal version of Seventeen & Something. So There.

We've also gone ahead and added notes to each level, sweet little nothings from the level creators whose work was until now thought to be lost to the scrapped game development ether.

Have fun and hopefully things won't stay so lost for so long next time.

Happy Dodging,

♥Bean

changelog v.1.1.0

Game

Added Lost Levels (via Title Screen)

Level Select