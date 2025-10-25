 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20533765 Edited 25 October 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!

A recent security issue with nearly every Unity Game in existence has forced me to update Soundodger 2, which meant finishing an update that was sitting dormant for a couple years. The good news is Soundodger 2 is now safe and sound. The bad news is you now have access to the Lost Levels. ...wait. Actually, it's good news from front to back!

Long Lost Levels

Lost Levels have been added to the game, accessible from the Title Screen. These are a collection of alternate and unseen versions of levels from the development of Soundodger 2. It's not much, but I can't tell you how many people have asked me for the original, brutal version of Seventeen & Something. So There.

We've also gone ahead and added notes to each level, sweet little nothings from the level creators whose work was until now thought to be lost to the scrapped game development ether.

Have fun and hopefully things won't stay so lost for so long next time.

Happy Dodging,

♥Bean

changelog v.1.1.0

Game

  • Added Lost Levels (via Title Screen)

Level Select

  • Fixed Lock image being blurry on some resolutions

Changed files in this update

Soundodger 2 Content Depot 1400911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link