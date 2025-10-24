This patch adds the Early Access Badge - an exclusive reward for our Early Access players who have provided so much valuable feedback on our journey towards releasing Spellfarers. If you've already been playing during Early Access, you will receive it automatically on logging in. You can equip it to your Nameplate from the Profile menu. Thank you from everyone at Digital Leisure and look forward to our official PC release later this year!
Gameplay Updates
- Traveling Merchant wares are now purchased using Shards rather than Gold
- Added the Early Access Badge
- Added a sound for filling the Watering Can
Visual Updates
- Added additional props and decorations to The Laughing Anvil
- Added candle to the Post Office to protect Quri from eye strain (and provide better cutscene lighting)
- Improvement to lighting in Augur's Draught
- Fixes to props in Sleepy Sailor Bait Shop
- Updated leaf pile materials and LODs
- Improved nameplate sizes for longer names
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Fishing Tutorial
- Fixed UI behaviour during the character customization tutorial
- Fixed grass footstep audio
- Fixed text running off of the UI when too many townsfolk NPCs and/or tracked quests are in the same location
- Fixed a dialog issue with Alimela's personal quest
- Fixed interactable furniture temporarily leaving interact locations behind after being moved
- Using a Dollhouse Potion on a Barn will now include any Spirited Shears with the rest of the Barn instead of leaving them behind
Changed files in this update