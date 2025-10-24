Gameplay Updates

Traveling Merchant wares are now purchased using Shards rather than Gold



Added the Early Access Badge



Added a sound for filling the Watering Can



Visual Updates

Added additional props and decorations to The Laughing Anvil



Added candle to the Post Office to protect Quri from eye strain (and provide better cutscene lighting)



Improvement to lighting in Augur's Draught



Fixes to props in Sleepy Sailor Bait Shop



Updated leaf pile materials and LODs



Improved nameplate sizes for longer names



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Fishing Tutorial



Fixed UI behaviour during the character customization tutorial



Fixed grass footstep audio



Fixed text running off of the UI when too many townsfolk NPCs and/or tracked quests are in the same location



Fixed a dialog issue with Alimela's personal quest



Fixed interactable furniture temporarily leaving interact locations behind after being moved



Using a Dollhouse Potion on a Barn will now include any Spirited Shears with the rest of the Barn instead of leaving them behind



This patch adds the Early Access Badge - an exclusive reward for our Early Access players who have provided so much valuable feedback on our journey towards releasing Spellfarers. If you've already been playing during Early Access, you will receive it automatically on logging in. You can equip it to your Nameplate from the Profile menu. Thank you from everyone at Digital Leisure and look forward to our official PC release later this year!