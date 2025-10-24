 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20533598 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
24/10/2025 playtest fixes:

- Fixed the collider issue with enemies after being killed.
- Added some text to the start to make the "survive" objective more clear.
- Made a special secret more obvious

Thank you to everyone who has played so far
-Tom

Changed files in this update

Depot 4108791
  • Loading history…
