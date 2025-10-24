- Fixes to progression blockers in tutorial shift in episode 1 where players were not receiving calls after the initial introduction by Phenomaman and players were not able to continue after resolving the tutorial boxes quickly
- Fix to an issue where players who had Dispatch Demo save data were experiencing hero stats, and ability unlocks being transferred over into the main game during episode 2's gameplay shift
- Fixes to progression blockers in Episode 2's gameplay shift including the inability for players to navigate between the two Vanderstenk calls, and player's getting stuck on an empty screen after completing the Museum Hacking scenario
- Fix to the issue where players who replay episode 2 can no longer access their Episode 1 choice stats in the Extras Menu until completing Episode 2 again
Patch Notes Dispatch 1.0.14955 - 10/24/2025
