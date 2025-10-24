Hey employees!



We hope you've been enjoying the launch of Super Safe Spelunking so far. Thank you to all those who have submitted support tickets, they help us heaps with identifying and fixing bugs as well as provide us with valuable feedback. Below is a changelog of bugs we have fixed, along with some balancing changes:



Balancing:

- Enemy stats now scale significantly higher with each stage in the never-ending shift. To maintain competitive fairness, the leaderboards for this level have been reset.

- Enemy speed no longer scales in the never-ending shift.



Bug fixes:

- Fixed the player health bar not updating in certain situations

- Fixed the pillars in Kieth's room not breaking

- Fixed pause screen displaying upgrade stacks incorrectly when switching between tabs

- Fixed upgrade shop costs not resetting between runs

- Fixed player resources not resetting between runs

- Fixed crowd control traps not affecting the player

- Fixed some inaccuracies in the player stat view in the pause screen



Known Bugs:

- We are still investigating and looking for ways to solve an issue where enemies go out of bounds and leave the player stuck in a room, particularly in the never-ending shift. We hope that by removing movement speed scaling this is less likely to happen while we find a proper fix.