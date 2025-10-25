Hello Car Dealers!We’re bringing you the first update focused on staff management. Starting from reputation level 10 and office level 4, you’ll now unlock two new employee positions - one for mechanical repairs and another for the car wash. We’ve also expanded the employee pool, giving you more candidates to choose from.
Due to some scaling issues with the staff management app, we’ve temporarily disabled the tablet version. It will be back early next week.
The PC version works as usual.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and thanks for your continued support! 🚗
The staff update has been divided into several parts - we’ll be adding them gradually.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. Be sure to check the latest devlogs on Car Rental Simulator! That’s where we showcase production updates - don’t miss out!
