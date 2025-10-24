Local Multiplayer

Added 2-player split-screen for existing levels. In this mode you can choose either Solo Gravity or Shared Gravity.

Solo Gravity: Each player controls the global gravity and their own but not the other player's

Shared Gravity: If either player switches gravity it affects both players. This will make the game more difficult!

New Levels

Added 2 new Tier 2 levels

Added a new tier, Tier 3 with 5 levels. These levels are designed to be more technically challenging and will require you to use techniques not needed in Tier 1 and 2 levels.

Added electricity hazard. Touching electrified panels is not recommended.

Misc.

Updated game build to resolve Unity security issue (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01)

Minor bug fixes

Added pumpkins?

Dedicated cooperative levels are in development and will be added at a later date.

If you have questions or feedback please let me know via the Steam discussions forums or join the Discord server for GRAVIT updates and other OnyxPawGames projects!