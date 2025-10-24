 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20533439 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:06:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Local Multiplayer

Added 2-player split-screen for existing levels. In this mode you can choose either Solo Gravity or Shared Gravity.

Solo Gravity: Each player controls the global gravity and their own but not the other player's

Shared Gravity: If either player switches gravity it affects both players. This will make the game more difficult!

New Levels

  • Added 2 new Tier 2 levels

  • Added a new tier, Tier 3 with 5 levels. These levels are designed to be more technically challenging and will require you to use techniques not needed in Tier 1 and 2 levels.

  • Added electricity hazard. Touching electrified panels is not recommended.

Misc.

Dedicated cooperative levels are in development and will be added at a later date.

If you have questions or feedback please let me know via the Steam discussions forums or join the Discord server for GRAVIT updates and other OnyxPawGames projects!

Changed files in this update

