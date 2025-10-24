Local Multiplayer
Added 2-player split-screen for existing levels. In this mode you can choose either Solo Gravity or Shared Gravity.
Solo Gravity: Each player controls the global gravity and their own but not the other player's
Shared Gravity: If either player switches gravity it affects both players. This will make the game more difficult!
New Levels
Added 2 new Tier 2 levels
Added a new tier, Tier 3 with 5 levels. These levels are designed to be more technically challenging and will require you to use techniques not needed in Tier 1 and 2 levels.
Added electricity hazard. Touching electrified panels is not recommended.
Misc.
Updated game build to resolve Unity security issue (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01)
Minor bug fixes
Added pumpkins?
Dedicated cooperative levels are in development and will be added at a later date.
If you have questions or feedback please let me know via the Steam discussions forums or join the Discord server for GRAVIT updates and other OnyxPawGames projects!
Changed files in this update