POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov The Outer Worlds 2
24 October 2025 Build 20533424 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ah, launch week — that magical time when players find things we thought we fixed already. 😅

This first post-launch patch (about 25 hours after release!) focuses on crash and freeze fixes, a few balance updates, and some small visual and audio improvements.

Patch v 1.0.1.17

🧩 Fixes

  • Fixed a freeze that could occur when starting a dream using the Shroomwarden outfit

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when the game attempted to auto-pause during dialogue

  • Cleaned up some false-positive log errors that weren’t actually causing problems

  • Improved map generation stability

  • Updated minor portrait art issues

☀️ Balance Updates

  • Adjusted Quick Charge (Sun Power) for smoother energy scaling

  • Tuned Inferno Storm ability for better late-game balance

🕛 New Additions

  • Added a new “noon” chime and accompanying clock notification art

This update was guided by analytics and crash reports gathered after launch — thanks to everyone who jumped in early!

We’re also aware of a rare softlock that can occur during the final boss fight, and are investigating a fix for an upcoming patch.

More updates and refinements are already in the works. 🦊🔥

