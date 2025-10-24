Ah, launch week — that magical time when players find things we thought we fixed already. 😅

This first post-launch patch (about 25 hours after release!) focuses on crash and freeze fixes, a few balance updates, and some small visual and audio improvements.

Patch v 1.0.1.17

🧩 Fixes

Fixed a freeze that could occur when starting a dream using the Shroomwarden outfit

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game attempted to auto-pause during dialogue

Cleaned up some false-positive log errors that weren’t actually causing problems

Improved map generation stability

Updated minor portrait art issues

☀️ Balance Updates

Adjusted Quick Charge (Sun Power) for smoother energy scaling

Tuned Inferno Storm ability for better late-game balance

🕛 New Additions

Added a new “noon” chime and accompanying clock notification art



This update was guided by analytics and crash reports gathered after launch — thanks to everyone who jumped in early!

We’re also aware of a rare softlock that can occur during the final boss fight, and are investigating a fix for an upcoming patch.

More updates and refinements are already in the works. 🦊🔥