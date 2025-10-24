Ah, launch week — that magical time when players find things we thought we fixed already. 😅
This first post-launch patch (about 25 hours after release!) focuses on crash and freeze fixes, a few balance updates, and some small visual and audio improvements.
Patch v 1.0.1.17
🧩 Fixes
Fixed a freeze that could occur when starting a dream using the Shroomwarden outfit
Fixed a crash that could occur when the game attempted to auto-pause during dialogue
Cleaned up some false-positive log errors that weren’t actually causing problems
Improved map generation stability
Updated minor portrait art issues
☀️ Balance Updates
Adjusted Quick Charge (Sun Power) for smoother energy scaling
Tuned Inferno Storm ability for better late-game balance
🕛 New Additions
Added a new “noon” chime and accompanying clock notification art
This update was guided by analytics and crash reports gathered after launch — thanks to everyone who jumped in early!
We’re also aware of a rare softlock that can occur during the final boss fight, and are investigating a fix for an upcoming patch.
More updates and refinements are already in the works. 🦊🔥
