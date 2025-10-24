Major changes:

Made changes to the lobby screen to allow kicking of other players if you are the host

Made adjustments to the token characters to all face the other side of the board

Crit chance is now applied per target, same as damage

Damage is now randomized per target, so AOE attacks now hit each enemy for different amount of damage

Small changes:

Added a failsafe to prevent multiple players from targeting the same enemy if that enemy had died from the first attack

Cultists now spawn in the middle rather than the front

Added a maximum level 20 to the crit chance as noting happens when upgrading past that level

Adjusted how the quest XP is distributed so that completing a wave gives a larger portion of the Quest XP

Changed single player alert message to only appear the first time you attempt to play single player

Major bug fixes:

Fixed localization issues with Japanese

Fixed multiplayer bug that would kick players out from having too low of latency

Fixed a new bug that made it to where you would have to end turn if your character was dead.

Fixed a new bug that would enter a loop of damage reptation if certain criteria were met.

Fixed a bug where you would get kicked from lobby by processing too many change requests as once.

Fixed bug that would not reset the cultist's special summon between rounds.

Fixed the bug that caused the enemy vampire to not heal from dealing damage.