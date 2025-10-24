Major changes:
Damage is now randomized per target, so AOE attacks now hit each enemy for different amount of damage
Crit chance is now applied per target, same as damage
Made adjustments to the token characters to all face the other side of the board
Made changes to the lobby screen to allow kicking of other players if you are the host
Small changes:
Changed single player alert message to only appear the first time you attempt to play single player
Adjusted how the quest XP is distributed so that completing a wave gives a larger portion of the Quest XP
Added a maximum level 20 to the crit chance as noting happens when upgrading past that level
Cultists now spawn in the middle rather than the front
Added a failsafe to prevent multiple players from targeting the same enemy if that enemy had died from the first attack
Major bug fixes:
Fixed localization issues with Japanese
Fixed multiplayer bug that would kick players out from having too low of latency
Fixed a new bug that made it to where you would have to end turn if your character was dead.
Fixed a new bug that would enter a loop of damage reptation if certain criteria were met.
Fixed a bug where you would get kicked from lobby by processing too many change requests as once.
Fixed bug that would not reset the cultist's special summon between rounds.
Fixed the bug that caused the enemy vampire to not heal from dealing damage.
Fixed bug that the AI attacks would trigger the player targets to reset.
Minor bug fixes:
Fixed spelling issues in the tutorial messages
Fixed issue where the screen would stay red/green after round ended
Fixed bug that spawned AI helpers after you have disabled them
Reduced the small delay that happens between choosing an action and choosing an action target
Fixed bug that kept the shop's item screen up after rerolling
Adjusted the temporary defense text from white to black
Fixed bug that temporary defense regeneration would exceed the maximum limit
Fixed bug that the webbed effect display was showing wrong numbers
Fixed bug that would end AOE attacks if a character had died during the attack
Fixed turn timer to have only 1 time value instead of being related to the host's game speed setting
Added a failsafe to prevent AI from taking two turns at once
Changed files in this update