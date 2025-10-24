 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20533418 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major changes:

  • Damage is now randomized per target, so AOE attacks now hit each enemy for different amount of damage

  • Crit chance is now applied per target, same as damage

  • Made adjustments to the token characters to all face the other side of the board

  • Made changes to the lobby screen to allow kicking of other players if you are the host

Small changes:

  • Changed single player alert message to only appear the first time you attempt to play single player

  • Adjusted how the quest XP is distributed so that completing a wave gives a larger portion of the Quest XP

  • Added a maximum level 20 to the crit chance as noting happens when upgrading past that level

  • Cultists now spawn in the middle rather than the front

  • Added a failsafe to prevent multiple players from targeting the same enemy if that enemy had died from the first attack

Major bug fixes:

  • Fixed localization issues with Japanese

  • Fixed multiplayer bug that would kick players out from having too low of latency

  • Fixed a new bug that made it to where you would have to end turn if your character was dead.

  • Fixed a new bug that would enter a loop of damage reptation if certain criteria were met.

  • Fixed a bug where you would get kicked from lobby by processing too many change requests as once.

  • Fixed bug that would not reset the cultist's special summon between rounds.

  • Fixed the bug that caused the enemy vampire to not heal from dealing damage.

  • Fixed bug that the AI attacks would trigger the player targets to reset.

Minor bug fixes:

  • Fixed spelling issues in the tutorial messages

  • Fixed issue where the screen would stay red/green after round ended

  • Fixed bug that spawned AI helpers after you have disabled them

  • Reduced the small delay that happens between choosing an action and choosing an action target

  • Fixed bug that kept the shop's item screen up after rerolling

  • Adjusted the temporary defense text from white to black

  • Fixed bug that temporary defense regeneration would exceed the maximum limit

  • Fixed bug that the webbed effect display was showing wrong numbers

  • Fixed bug that would end AOE attacks if a character had died during the attack

  • Fixed turn timer to have only 1 time value instead of being related to the host's game speed setting

  • Added a failsafe to prevent AI from taking two turns at once

