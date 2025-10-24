 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20533357
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Option to disable post-processing effects for better performance

Some players experienced performance drops, particularly in the tutorial. To help with that, I've added a new Graphics setting: Post Processing FX

By default, these effects are enabled. Disabling them will turn off visual effects such as "Glow", "Blur" or "Color Tint", which may improve performance on some systems.

I really hope this helps with any performance issues and have fun playing Pale Coins!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2438331
