Improvements:

Option to disable post-processing effects for better performance

Some players experienced performance drops, particularly in the tutorial. To help with that, I've added a new Graphics setting: Post Processing FX

By default, these effects are enabled. Disabling them will turn off visual effects such as "Glow", "Blur" or "Color Tint", which may improve performance on some systems.

I really hope this helps with any performance issues and have fun playing Pale Coins!