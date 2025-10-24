 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20533274 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.3.4 is live!

This fun little update focuses on

  • Beautification of some VFX

  • Improved monetization visibility + improved flow

  • Fix for armor not working as intended

Full details are available here

Have a great weekend frens!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3818912
  • Loading history…
