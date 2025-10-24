【A limited-time Halloween event has been added!】

Observers, Happy Halloween!

I've added a new penalty game called “Trick or Treat!” for all scum prisoners.



Is it true that there's one prisoner in here who's scum but still gives out candy(item)...?🍬

This penalty game will be available for a limited time from October 25 at 0:00 to October 31 at 23:59.

【Update Details】

A new limited-time penalty game, Trick or Treat! has been added for all characters.



I rebuilt using a version of Unity where the vulnerability has been fixed.



Fixed a bug in the Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese versions where progress became impossible in certain penalty games.



Other minor bugs and typos have been fixed.



I have implemented fixes for bugs, including security vulnerability countermeasures for the game engine “Unity” used in this title.It's been a while since my last update, but I was finally able to complete the Halloween scenario I couldn't finish in time last year!In As's Penalty Game, you can enjoy different scenarios based on which prisoner participates in the mini-game.Enjoy what amounts to ten worthless episodes!Observer, who's been taking a break from prison life for a while, might be able to see limited conversations through the login bonus...?Your and the prisoner's birthdays are determined by the time set on your device, not by the local time in Japan.If you miss an event this year, you will be able to see the same event again next year on the same date with the same content.