- Status now shows current aim acquire progress ("ACQ") and accuracy ("ACC")
- Fix tutorial drones out of range ("not yet")
- Fix tutorial script firing prematurely
- Make reading from core/config.toml more robust
v0.2.66+93 *PATLABOR*
