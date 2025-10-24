 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20533226 Edited 24 October 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Status now shows current aim acquire progress ("ACQ") and accuracy ("ACC")
  • Fix tutorial drones out of range ("not yet")
  • Fix tutorial script firing prematurely
  • Make reading from core/config.toml more robust

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3041591
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3041592
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3041593
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link