24 October 2025 Build 20533035 Edited 24 October 2025 – 17:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update just went out to make the experience smoother and a bit more rewarding for those who love to explore.

Here’s what’s new:

• Added more achievements for players who enjoy unlocking everything

• Added a new in-game hint message to remind that exploration plays a big part in uncovering the story

• Added hints leading to two secret rooms for those who like digging deeper

• Improved some scarejumps based on community feedback

• Added extra ambient touches to make the story atmosphere richer

Thank you to everyone who’s been playing and sharing thoughts and feedback. Your support really helps shape the game. If you enjoyed your time in the lodge, please consider leaving a review, it helps a lot!

