25 October 2025 Build 20533021 Edited 25 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
October 25

1. Fixed an issue where experience points were displayed differently between the Aquaroom and regular fishing zones.

2. Increased the fish size limit in paid Aquarooms from 100 cm to 150 cm.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2131551
