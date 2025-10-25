For changes and fixes directly affecting quests like the scarecrows not appearing on the Leshy’s Trial map or the ghosts to fully work you will need to travel onward to a new map.

Added a pop up to ask for your content warning preference when you first open the game.

Villages in “Learning the Ropes” chapter increased in size, to make it possible for more quests to spawn there.

Fixed a bug that could cause the performance cost of villagers to spike

Fixed a bug where the chicken legged hut was too close to the map border after traveling, immediately prompting the “Travel onward” PopUp.

Fixed a bug where players did not have the Tonic of Communication recipe anymore.

Fixed an issue where the Kopnik scarecrow quest could not be interacted with after shooing the birds. This will only work on newly generated maps.

Resolved a bug where the Honor Quest ghost could clip through the ceiling and become stuck.

Reka no longer slides around the hut when she is home while it is standing.

Scarecrows now correctly appear on Leshy’s Trial map.

Gardening Dress Leggings no longer appear partially see-through.

The Ghosts of the “Bound to the Bog” Quest now properly follow the player, if their lantern is raised.

Addressed an issue, where saving and loading would cause the player character's eyebrows or eye color to change.

Clothing rewards of the Dziady quest are now properly saved.

The Siva Shrine Point of Interest can no longer spawn too close to the map border.

The Sit Down/Stand Up options when sitting in the Skeleton Chair now appear correctly.

Item descriptions now properly appear in the journal again.