Today's the official launch day! You can now play Senior Sunset for free. This game pushed me to my limits in almost every aspect, pretty much consuming my life for the past 6 months. I hope everyone that plays it can get some enjoyment out of it. Of course, feedback is always appreciated!

For those with access to the game a few days early, the launch came with version 1.0.3 which includes over 25 changes/fixes/improvements to the game which can be found below.