24 October 2025 Build 20532873 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's the official launch day! You can now play Senior Sunset for free. This game pushed me to my limits in almost every aspect, pretty much consuming my life for the past 6 months. I hope everyone that plays it can get some enjoyment out of it. Of course, feedback is always appreciated!

For those with access to the game a few days early, the launch came with version 1.0.3 which includes over 25 changes/fixes/improvements to the game which can be found below.

  • The Lurker can no longer catch the player while stunned

  • The Lurker now remains in the vents for longer during its normal cycle

  • The Lurker will now automatically lose aggression when entering a vent

  • The Lurker will no longer immediately track the player if a sound is made and will instead wait for a few seconds

  • Increased the Lurker’s despawn radius to prevent it from disappearing and to balance the updated vent timings

  • All climbable objects can be climbed from both sides now (aside from the one in the tutorial)

  • Disabled backpack dropping in one area to prevent a soft lock

  • Interactable lockers no longer require backpack to be opened

  • Lowered fire alarm cooldown from 180 seconds > 120 seconds

  • Fixed resolution scaling in the intro cutscene

  • Added the option to skip the intro cutscene

  • Removed player radius light

  • Inventory sounds will no longer play if the inventory can’t be opened

  • [E] To Unhide prompt no longer blocks subtitles

  • Added more audio context to the [E] to Hide tutorial sequence

  • Made it more obvious that some objects can be climbed over

  • Removed unused out of bounds props

  • All items will now only show that they are interactable after a tape ends

  • Shortcut keys will now specify their use when picked up

  • Fuse box now requires the backpack in order to place fuses

  • Added “Some obstacles can be moved” hint

  • Added more invisible walls to some areas in order to prevent soft locks

  • Adjusted some geometry to make progression more clear

  • Improved the map

  • Adjusted some animations & object positioning

  • Added sound effect for the main menu Start button

  • Updated “Skip” UI and added it to all appropriate cutscenes

  • Fixed the grammar on some journal entries

  • Added a voice line that I somehow forgot

