Today's the official launch day! You can now play Senior Sunset for free. This game pushed me to my limits in almost every aspect, pretty much consuming my life for the past 6 months. I hope everyone that plays it can get some enjoyment out of it. Of course, feedback is always appreciated!
For those with access to the game a few days early, the launch came with version 1.0.3 which includes over 25 changes/fixes/improvements to the game which can be found below.
The Lurker can no longer catch the player while stunned
The Lurker now remains in the vents for longer during its normal cycle
The Lurker will now automatically lose aggression when entering a vent
The Lurker will no longer immediately track the player if a sound is made and will instead wait for a few seconds
Increased the Lurker’s despawn radius to prevent it from disappearing and to balance the updated vent timings
All climbable objects can be climbed from both sides now (aside from the one in the tutorial)
Disabled backpack dropping in one area to prevent a soft lock
Interactable lockers no longer require backpack to be opened
Lowered fire alarm cooldown from 180 seconds > 120 seconds
Fixed resolution scaling in the intro cutscene
Added the option to skip the intro cutscene
Removed player radius light
Inventory sounds will no longer play if the inventory can’t be opened
[E] To Unhide prompt no longer blocks subtitles
Added more audio context to the [E] to Hide tutorial sequence
Made it more obvious that some objects can be climbed over
Removed unused out of bounds props
All items will now only show that they are interactable after a tape ends
Shortcut keys will now specify their use when picked up
Fuse box now requires the backpack in order to place fuses
Added “Some obstacles can be moved” hint
Added more invisible walls to some areas in order to prevent soft locks
Adjusted some geometry to make progression more clear
Improved the map
Adjusted some animations & object positioning
Added sound effect for the main menu Start button
Updated “Skip” UI and added it to all appropriate cutscenes
Fixed the grammar on some journal entries
Added a voice line that I somehow forgot