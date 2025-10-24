The Karma Level just got a massive overhaul.

Tons of new props and details: gravestones, a crashed spaceship, and Blackrocks spreading around the graveyard.

But that’s not all — something ancient and malevolent has been unleashed.

The mysterious Blackrock Entity decided to release one of its deadliest servants:

the Blackrock Phantom.

For now, it’s confined to the Karma Level for testing... but don’t expect it to stay there forever.

Other updates:

⚙️ Story Level 4 is now live! The story deepens, alliances form, and… yeah, we might need stronger weapons.

💣 Corebomb is now cheaper and lighter — more boom, less burden.

🧩 Fixed a bug where the player could lose their main weapon after dying.

🦠 Glimmergrub balance slightly adjusted — they’re still nasty, just fairer.

I’ve got tons of ideas for Blackrock, but I’m also taking some time to polish things up.

Please be patient — I won’t stop until Blackrock reaches the standard it deserves.

I hope you have fun,

Joe