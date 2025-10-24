 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20532840 Edited 24 October 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Candy Reclaimers!

Every wanted to play together or against your friends and family? Now you can! With the new local multiplayer feature, you can play with up to 4 players on Quest and Steam/PC (crossplay supported) in your local Wifi or wired network.

Will you share the candy? Will you keep it for yourself? Will you shoot, while the others eat? The other way around?

Three modes are available:

  • Team: Form a team! No competition - one life, one score, one enemy!

  • Coop: Be a team, but still be yourself! Share life and total score, but compare in a friendly manner!

  • Versus: Your life! Your score! Whatever you shoot is yours, and yours alone.

Halloween is upon us, so let's have fun!

