- Complete tutorial system added to Standard and Minimal modes
- Multilingual support with Text-to-Speech (TTS) for 17 languages
- Optimized gamepad navigation with automatic focus system
- Intelligent background interaction blocking during tutorials
- Guided progression system with main steps (7 primary steps)
Game Mode Improvements
- GeoQuizz: Dedicated tutorial system with enhanced navigation
- Checkpoint Collect Quizz: Optimized user interface with visual checkpoint system
- Complete Gemini system integration for contextual assistance
This update represents a significant improvement to the user experience with professional tutorial systems and important performance optimizations.
Changed files in this update