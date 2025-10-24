 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20532826 Edited 24 October 2025 – 17:32:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Integrated Tutorial System

  • Complete tutorial system added to Standard and Minimal modes
  • Multilingual support with Text-to-Speech (TTS) for 17 languages
  • Optimized gamepad navigation with automatic focus system
  • Intelligent background interaction blocking during tutorials
  • Guided progression system with main steps (7 primary steps)


Game Mode Improvements

  • GeoQuizz: Dedicated tutorial system with enhanced navigation
  • Checkpoint Collect Quizz: Optimized user interface with visual checkpoint system
  • Complete Gemini system integration for contextual assistance


This update represents a significant improvement to the user experience with professional tutorial systems and important performance optimizations.

