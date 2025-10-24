It seems our old demo update build notes got deleted, so here are our most up-to-date build notes.

Don't hide the weather panel for now until we figure out what to do with missing technologies in saves.

Sync boat positions when boats are initialized - fixes boat not being in place after loading the game paused.

Old wood crane can be deconstructed,

Update moving buildings every TickMinute instead of Tick. Interpolate their positions between updates,

Fix ESC not working on deselecting building being built

Fix division by zero error when displaying weather bar for the first frame - layout doesn't have time to generate sizeDelta for first update tick anymore,

Never ever move moving buildings vertically (for now) - fixes some floaters being high up in the air after the crane has dragged them,

Save citizen visual velocity and fix the no surface node sudden jerk when citizens ragdoll or are loaded in game while in ragdoll.

Handle all IO functions that might fail. Some players need to free up some disk space!,

Fix repositioning alignment of objects that have non divisable by two dimensions.

Disable culling mask instead of the camera itself when loading levels. Fixes missing camera errors,

Check for diagonal movement collisions when moving buildings instead of just in cardinal directions. Fixes various missing object errors during storms,