24 October 2025 Build 20532739 Edited 24 October 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improved camera,

More buildings into the city

More enemies coming every 3 minutes unless you press the 4 boxes of deactivation.

Fixed animation after dead

