[Game]
- Changed game background to Halloween theme
- Added setting in option to remove number hitmarkers
- Added 3 more Zombie server locations, in total there are 6 now (Shanghai, New York, Frankfurt, Singapore, Miami & Moscow)
[Server]
- Fixed game suddenly restarting when a player is leaving
- Made that mp_autoteambalance_bot now turns off automatically if bots are disabled
- Fixed bug when players didnt shout Move Out! in demolition
- Fixed bug when bot that supposed to replace player who left the game, joined opposite team
[Zombie]
- Added Zombie to singleplayer menu
- Added Ghost Tape during active rounds
- Added Ghost Tape map loading sound
- Added new Zombie vote menu (Skip Interim Phase, Change Zombie Difficulty, Change Interim Time)
- Adjusted and balanced wave system, new max. wave is 15
Shop
- Increased price of armor from 1000 to 1750
- Decreased price of parachute from 2000 to 1000
Weapons
- Fixed rocket launchers using singleplayer damage instead of zombie
- Fixed grenades getting stuck and exploding right away
- Increased ammo of M72 LAW and RPG-7 from 6 to 12 rockets (1/11)
- Increased ammo of M79 and RPG-2 from 12 to 18 grenades (1/17)
- Increased ammo of China Lake from 12 to 15 grenades (3/15)
- Increased ammo of KOLOS from 28 to 35 rockets (7/28)
- Increased Montagnard Crossbow damage from 50 to 75
- Seperated different arillery and air strikes into their own weapon and price
- Reduced weight of binoculars from 5 to 4
Props
- Recued price of Explosive Barrel from 250 to 175
- Reduced health of Crate from 100 to 75
- Reduced health of Wooden Wall from 200 to 150
- Reduced health of Metal Wall from 300 to 250
- Reduced price of gun turret from 8500 to 7500
- Reduced price of rocket turret from 9500 to 8500
- Increased ammo of rocket turret from 25 to 30
- Increased reload time of rocket turret by 30%
- Reduced rocket projectile drop by 50%
Preparation for Halloween Update #2
