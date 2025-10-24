[Game]



- Changed game background to Halloween theme

- Added setting in option to remove number hitmarkers

- Added 3 more Zombie server locations, in total there are 6 now (Shanghai, New York, Frankfurt, Singapore, Miami & Moscow)



[Server]



- Fixed game suddenly restarting when a player is leaving

- Made that mp_autoteambalance_bot now turns off automatically if bots are disabled

- Fixed bug when players didnt shout Move Out! in demolition

- Fixed bug when bot that supposed to replace player who left the game, joined opposite team



[Zombie]



- Added Zombie to singleplayer menu

- Added Ghost Tape during active rounds

- Added Ghost Tape map loading sound

- Added new Zombie vote menu (Skip Interim Phase, Change Zombie Difficulty, Change Interim Time)

- Adjusted and balanced wave system, new max. wave is 15



Shop



- Increased price of armor from 1000 to 1750

- Decreased price of parachute from 2000 to 1000



Weapons



- Fixed rocket launchers using singleplayer damage instead of zombie

- Fixed grenades getting stuck and exploding right away

- Increased ammo of M72 LAW and RPG-7 from 6 to 12 rockets (1/11)

- Increased ammo of M79 and RPG-2 from 12 to 18 grenades (1/17)

- Increased ammo of China Lake from 12 to 15 grenades (3/15)

- Increased ammo of KOLOS from 28 to 35 rockets (7/28)

- Increased Montagnard Crossbow damage from 50 to 75

- Seperated different arillery and air strikes into their own weapon and price

- Reduced weight of binoculars from 5 to 4



Props



- Recued price of Explosive Barrel from 250 to 175

- Reduced health of Crate from 100 to 75

- Reduced health of Wooden Wall from 200 to 150

- Reduced health of Metal Wall from 300 to 250

- Reduced price of gun turret from 8500 to 7500

- Reduced price of rocket turret from 9500 to 8500

- Increased ammo of rocket turret from 25 to 30

- Increased reload time of rocket turret by 30%

- Reduced rocket projectile drop by 50%