We are pleased to announce the release of our first content update for DON’T GET GOT, bringing a variety of gameplay and balance improvements, as well as an entirely new area to explore between sessions.



It’s still early days for the game and many systems are still being developed as we speak, so please do share your feedback and experiences on the community hub!

New Threshold Facility (Beyond the School Level)

Discover the newly added Threshold Facility, a mysterious environment that expands your co-op experience beyond the familiar school grounds. Team up with your friends to uncover the secrets hidden within this strange new space. Decide what to investigate inside the school, gather clues, and dare to re-enter the terrifying Doll’s domain to unlock new areas of the facility. Work together to crack exit codes, piece together the story, and unravel the mysteries of the Threshold. Can you escape both the school — and the experiment itself?

Full Gameplay Balance Pass

The game’s balance has been completely reworked to deliver a more refined multiplayer experience. Difficulty now scales intelligently based on your team size and progression, providing the right mix of tension and achievement. Enemy spawn rates, movement speeds, AI awareness, and item placements now dynamically adjust to ensure that every session feels challenging yet fair.

Optimisation Improvements

Performance across all systems has been enhanced through a full optimisation pass. Expect smoother frame rates, faster loading, and a more seamless gameplay experience for everyone.

Quality of Life Updates

Numerous small bugs have been fixed, and overall stability has been improved. Localisation has also been updated for better accuracy and clarity across all supported languages.

Explore the facility and discover its many secrets.

We’re aware of an audio bug that sounds suspiciously like a horse sneaking up on you, and are working on reproducing and solving this. We’ll keep you posted on that progress as well as further bugfixes, QOL improvements and content in the future.



Stay alert. Stay together. And remember: DON’T GET GOT.



Bossa Games & CULT