Added "Alt-Historical" and "Random" deposit generation modes at game start for more varied and replayable worlds.

The layout partitioner has been improved for better automatic node spacing on the main screen. Node base size has been slightly reduced for a cleaner interface.

A new visual effect provides clear feedback when investing funds into a node.

Nodes can now be accessed directly from each other by clicking their name in the node detail panel. A highlight will show what is clickable.