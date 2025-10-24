Major Gameplay & UI Enhancements
Added "Alt-Historical" and "Random" deposit generation modes at game start for more varied and replayable worlds.
The layout partitioner has been improved for better automatic node spacing on the main screen. Node base size has been slightly reduced for a cleaner interface.
A new visual effect provides clear feedback when investing funds into a node.
Nodes can now be accessed directly from each other by clicking their name in the node detail panel. A highlight will show what is clickable.
Added a maximum limiter to aggregate displays.
New Battles - The Age of Modern Warfare
This update overhauls combat from the industrial age onward with 18 new battle types like:
Modern Battle becomes the standard for late-game engagements, featuring mechanized infantry, tanks, and air power.
Blitzkrieg offers high-risk, high-reward rapid breakthrough tactics.
Trench Warfare represents brutal attritional combat.
Air Battle introduces pure dogfighting for air supremacy.
Attacker Bombardment runs against enemy ground forces and infrastructure.
Guerilla Warfare allows weaker nations to fight in harsh terrain. Urban Guerilla Warfare bleeds armored columns in cities.
Artillery Barrage allows forces with superior numbers and technology to soften enemy armies from distance.
Mercenary Bribing offers a diplomatic option to turn enemy hired soldiers against them.
The Industrial Engine of War - New Nodes
Armored Tech research unlocks powerful mechanized warfare.
Armored Manufacturing produces Armored Forces for the battlefield.
Airports support air operations.
War Planes Manufacturing creates War Planes units.
Air Trade routes open new commercial possibilities.
Railways can be built in regions to form a Railway Network, improving logistics and industrial efficiency.
Telecommunications enhances national unity, bureaucratic efficiency, and cultural cohesion across vast distances.
Steam of Industrialization event acts as a catch-up mechanic, allowing less advanced nations to accelerate industrial development when bordering technologically superior powers.
Siege Technology now evolves into Artillery Technology, upgrading siege workshops to Artillery Manufacturing and units to modern Artillery.
Administration Collapse event represents a catastrophic failure for overstretched and unstable empires.
New Traits
Silk Fever and Spices Fever increase demand for specific luxury goods.
Sacred Philosophy creates synergy between faith and scientific advancement.
Multicultural Society reduces the negative impact of foreign populations on National Unity.
Lenient Faith lessens instability from heathen populations.
General Improvements & Fixes
The Navy Forces node now displays a detailed pie chart showing fleet composition by power source (Wind, Coal, Oil, Nuclear).
High-tech naval forces now correctly consume resources for maintenance.
Cavalry tech stops improving battle effectiveness after 600, transitioning to a ceremonial role.
Luxury craft output gain from Industry has been reduced.
Output is also reduced when there are no available destinations.
Trade diplomacy menu issues have been fixed and streamlined.
New alert added for cancelled treaties.
AI trade and discovery alerts are now cleared when opening the trade menu to reduce clutter.
New loading screen illustrations added.
A new music track for later ages features a crossover with our game Khaligrad.
Fixed errors in historical resource generation and some region biome assignments.
Fixed a bug where Laissez-Faire could cap Interventionism at a negative value.
Corrected an issue where Laissez-Faire could cause Interventionism to spawn too early.
Slightly reduced Sailing Tech generation from Port Capacity.
Improved error messaging when save file writing fails due to insufficient disk space.
Fixed an issue with the Resource overview not showing more than 64 sources possible.
Minor localization fixes and improvements.
Note: Save files may not transfer well to the new version.
Changed files in this update