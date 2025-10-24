 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20532669 Edited 24 October 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Gameplay & UI Enhancements

  • Added "Alt-Historical" and "Random" deposit generation modes at game start for more varied and replayable worlds.

  • The layout partitioner has been improved for better automatic node spacing on the main screen. Node base size has been slightly reduced for a cleaner interface.

  • A new visual effect provides clear feedback when investing funds into a node.

  • Nodes can now be accessed directly from each other by clicking their name in the node detail panel. A highlight will show what is clickable.

  • Added a maximum limiter to aggregate displays.

New Battles - The Age of Modern Warfare

This update overhauls combat from the industrial age onward with 18 new battle types like:

  • Modern Battle becomes the standard for late-game engagements, featuring mechanized infantry, tanks, and air power.

  • Blitzkrieg offers high-risk, high-reward rapid breakthrough tactics.

  • Trench Warfare represents brutal attritional combat.

  • Air Battle introduces pure dogfighting for air supremacy.

  • Attacker Bombardment runs against enemy ground forces and infrastructure.

  • Guerilla Warfare allows weaker nations to fight in harsh terrain. Urban Guerilla Warfare bleeds armored columns in cities.

  • Artillery Barrage allows forces with superior numbers and technology to soften enemy armies from distance.

  • Mercenary Bribing offers a diplomatic option to turn enemy hired soldiers against them.

The Industrial Engine of War - New Nodes

  • Armored Tech research unlocks powerful mechanized warfare.

  • Armored Manufacturing produces Armored Forces for the battlefield.

  • Airports support air operations.

  • War Planes Manufacturing creates War Planes units.

  • Air Trade routes open new commercial possibilities.

  • Railways can be built in regions to form a Railway Network, improving logistics and industrial efficiency.

  • Telecommunications enhances national unity, bureaucratic efficiency, and cultural cohesion across vast distances.

  • Steam of Industrialization event acts as a catch-up mechanic, allowing less advanced nations to accelerate industrial development when bordering technologically superior powers.

  • Siege Technology now evolves into Artillery Technology, upgrading siege workshops to Artillery Manufacturing and units to modern Artillery.

  • Administration Collapse event represents a catastrophic failure for overstretched and unstable empires.

New Traits

  • Silk Fever and Spices Fever increase demand for specific luxury goods.

  • Sacred Philosophy creates synergy between faith and scientific advancement.

  • Multicultural Society reduces the negative impact of foreign populations on National Unity.

  • Lenient Faith lessens instability from heathen populations.

General Improvements & Fixes

  • The Navy Forces node now displays a detailed pie chart showing fleet composition by power source (Wind, Coal, Oil, Nuclear).

  • High-tech naval forces now correctly consume resources for maintenance.

  • Cavalry tech stops improving battle effectiveness after 600, transitioning to a ceremonial role.

  • Luxury craft output gain from Industry has been reduced.

  • Output is also reduced when there are no available destinations.

  • Trade diplomacy menu issues have been fixed and streamlined.

  • New alert added for cancelled treaties.

  • AI trade and discovery alerts are now cleared when opening the trade menu to reduce clutter.

  • New loading screen illustrations added.

  • A new music track for later ages features a crossover with our game Khaligrad.

  • Fixed errors in historical resource generation and some region biome assignments.

  • Fixed a bug where Laissez-Faire could cap Interventionism at a negative value.

  • Corrected an issue where Laissez-Faire could cause Interventionism to spawn too early.

  • Slightly reduced Sailing Tech generation from Port Capacity.

  • Improved error messaging when save file writing fails due to insufficient disk space.

  • Fixed an issue with the Resource overview not showing more than 64 sources possible.

  • Minor localization fixes and improvements.


Note: Save files may not transfer well to the new version.

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS 64-bit Depot 3210331
Linux 64-bit Depot 3210332
