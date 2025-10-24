 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20532591 Edited 25 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

•Mercenaries sometimes bypassed Taunt effects, this has been fixed.

System

•Added Mac support

Changed files in this update

Depot 1653231
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1653233
  • Loading history…
